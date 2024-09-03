Tickets Now On Sale for SINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS III At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now available for Desert Ensemble Theatre's (DET) annual benefit gala, Singing with the Desert Stars III, which takes place, Friday, October 4. With only 130 seats available, this evening is expected to sell out quickly. Visit www.desertensembletheatre.org.

Now in its third year, this popular event raises funds for DET's Technical Theatre Internship and Scholarship Program. Since its founding 2011, DET has awarded $33,250 in scholarship support to students who intend to pursue careers in technical theatre. Singing with the Desert Stars III is supported by The General Air Conditioning & Plumbing, Presenting Sponsor; and David Hood & George Sellers, Individual Sponsors.

In this fun, fast-paced singing competition, popular local professional singers perform a number and also mentor distinguished community volunteers to perform a song of their choice with verve and polish. The winner will be determined by the audience. All tickets include a pre-and post-performance reception at the theatre catered by Willie Rhine of Eight4Nine Restaurant.

This year's coaches include Broadway veterans Tim Ewing and Leslie Tinnaro; popular Desert singers Charles Herrera (The Purple Room) and Tod Macofsky (PS Underground); and acclaimed local musical theatre performers Barbara Kerr and Lizzie Schmelling.

Their protégés, who represent both the business and philanthropic communities, will put their voices on the line for DET's arts education mission: Charles Albert “Charlie” Brown, President of MJ Housing & Services, addressing issues surrounding housing and homelessness; Michael David Bourque, a noted interior designer whose work is frequently showcased in Modernism Week tours; Cindy Burreson, CEO of the newly reimagined Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert; Andrea Carter, principal of Andrea Carter & Associates Marketing Services; Laura James, CEO at Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, a nonprofit economic development organization; and Heath Richard, a professional barber and stylist who performs with both the Modern Men's Chorus and A Cabbello.

They will be joined by DET Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, director and host for the evening; music director Stephen Hulsey, a recent transplant from L.A. who has served as musical director/conductor/director throughout Northern/Southern California; and special guest Albert Gonzalez, co-owner and pastry chef of Eight4Nine Restaurant and an audience favorite from last year's event.

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. For additional information call 760-565-2476 or visit www.desertensembletheatre.org.

