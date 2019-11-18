The Percussive-Dance Phenomenon RHYTHMIC CIRCUS Brings A Holiday Shuffle To The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre presents Rhythmic Circus and Holiday Shuffle on Monday, December 2, at 7:0pm. There's tap dancing, and then there's Rhythmic Circus, the percussive-dance phenomenon that electrifies audiences with its hard-hitting, rapid-fire tap, humor and finger-snapping tunes. Rhythmic Circus is a troupe of internationally renowned artists, home-grown hoofers from Minneapolis that hit the road with a trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band, ready to burst onto the stage with their holiday spectacular Holiday Shuffle.

This season, Rhythmic Circus returns to the stage with its trademark blend of live music and tap dance as you've never seen before. It's a wildly imaginative, "not so silent night" the entire family can celebrate together. Four world-renowned hoofers and their swingin' eight-piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics.

It's a joyous parade of genre-hopping holiday music and hard-hitting percussive dance that will have you jumping out of your seat, dancing to the beat, and filled with holiday spirit. Among the many festive wonders in store, Holiday Shuffle features an imaginative beatboxing rendition of "The Grinch", a full-cast performance of "Linus and Lucy" (A Charlie Brown Christmas), five new originals, and a bright mash-up, syncopated percussive dance medley titled "Toy Soldier March" performed at eye-popping speeds.

With the company's official inception in 2007, their production of Feet Don't Fail Me Now! was created out of a desire to get people back in touch with the spirit of celebration. The name of the show came from an old New Orleans chant dating back to the 1900s, a time when the city was rich with culture and spirit. Rhythmic Circus adopted the chant to spread their positivity and rally their audience to get up, let go and dance.

Feet Don't Fail Me Now! premiered in August 2008 at the Ritz Theatre in Minneapolis when the group's dancers and founders joined forces with seven Twin Cities' heavyweight musicians. Together, they integrated an inventive style of rapid-fire tap with a variety of musical genres to create a show that presented a wildly creative view into the indomitable power of the human spirit.

Since their early start in Minneapolis, they have become an international sensation touring to hundreds of cities around the world, including a six week tour throughout China, a four week tour in the Netherlands, and a 25 show run at the New Victory Theatre in New York City. Other notable national performances include the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and an appearance on the television show "America's Got Talent.

No stranger to the spotlight, they were featured on Twin City Public Television's "MN Original," collaborated with Vocal Essence in "Witness: A Tribute to Duke Ellington" at the Ordway Performing Arts Center, and appeared in the Crash Bang Boom! Festival at the Minnesota Orchestra Hall.

The brilliance of Rhythmic Circus has been marked by rave reviews, sold-out engagements and numerous awards. The troupe was the winner of two Minneapolis SAGE Awards for Outstanding Performance and Outstanding Ensemble; the Spirit of the Fringe Award (Edinburgh Fringe Festival's top theatrical award); two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards; as well as being named Best Dance Performance by the Minneapolis/St. Paul City Pages.

Rhythmic Circuscontinues to spread their positivity with audiences everywhere. They remain true to their mission to provide inspirational experiences for all age groups and cultural backgrounds through a sensational blend of theatre, music and dance.

www.rhythmiccircus.com

Tickets for this performance are priced at $65, $45 and $25. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.





