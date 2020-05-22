SHELTERING STORIES At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre (DETC) Presents a three-week series of short plays and monologues entitled "Sheltering Stories" all possible from a generous grant from the California Desert Arts Council's "Keep Art Alive" initiative. Written, directed and performed by company members and other Desert artists, "Sheltering Stories" will address aspects of social distancing and self-isolation from both dramatic and comic perspectives.

"Sheltering Stories" will be an online experience in the spirit of shelter-in-place. The initial performance will be via a Zoom conference where anyone with the Zoom link (to be found on our Facebook page @DETCstage and our website http://www.detctheatre.org/learn/about_detc/ and also emailed to our patrons) can log in to watch. These sessions will be recorded and available to the wider audience of those who could not attend the initial performance.

The series kicks off on Friday, May 22 at 7pm with LOVE LOCKDOWN, a short dramedy written by Phylicia Mason. Romance during the pandemic-a budding love affair with a co-worker is kindled over a Zoom screen. Directed by Keith Cornell, starring Phylicia Mason and Miguel Arballo. Produced by Shawn Abramowitz and Jerome Elliott.

Join short play by Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87202294057?pwd=RzRaY0MxaGJTVmV0bmRtZTk2T1psdz09

Meeting ID: 872 0229 4057

Password: DETC2020

The other two pieces (May 29 and June 5) are:

A CROWD OF ONE, a dramatic monologue by Tony Padilla. A novelist in self-isolation reflects on how the shelter-in-place orders ultimately change who we are or our world view.

SMILE FOR THE CAMERA, a short comedy by Jason Hull. A young man tries to help his grandmother with the challenges of videoconferencing.

