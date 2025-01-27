Review: LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I will admit, I have never seen “Legally Blonde”, neither the film nor the adorable musical now gracing the stage at Desert Theatreworks in Indio. “Oh, my God, you guys! Seriously?!?” No, I am not usually the demographic this is aimed for, but, in all things experience is the great master. This vibrant and spirited production of "Legally Blonde, The Musical," will be running weekends through February 9, 2025. Guided by the confident direction of Geo Medina, with musical direction by Douglas Katch Gray and choreography by Anthony Nannini, this high octane rendition left me thoroughly entertained and wondering if I should Netflix the original now. Sometimes not seeing an origin performance allows you to not bring any baggage to the new performance and view it on it’s own merits, not in comparison.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

At the heart of this production is Cydney Krone, who shines brilliantly as Elle Woods. Krone's portrayal is both charismatic and nuanced, capturing Elle's bubbly personality and unyielding determination with ease. Her vocal prowess is evident from the opening number "Omigod You Guys," setting the tone for a performance filled with energy and heart. Krone's ability to convey Elle's growth from a seemingly superficial sorority girl to a confident, savvy law student is both believable and endearing, making her the perfect embodiment of the character.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

The supporting cast of of this production deserves commendation for their dynamic performances. Griffin Giboney as Emmett Forrest brings warmth and sincerity to the stage, creating a delightful chemistry with Krone. His rendition of "Chip on My Shoulder" is particularly moving, showcasing his character's evolution from a quiet law student to a supportive and loyal friend.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

Jim Rogers delivers a commanding performance as Professor Callahan, exuding authority and a touch of smarmy menace. His presence is felt strongly in the courtroom scenes and his number "Blood in the Water." Jana Giboney, portraying Paulette Buonufonte, provides comic relief with her delightful antics and powerful voice, especially in the crowd-pleaser "Ireland." Her interactions with the UPS Guy Kyle, real life hubby Steve Giboney, are a highlight, adding humor and heart to the production. Who says only the youngsters get to have all the fun?

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

Julian Perez as Warner Huntington III and Nicole Kennedy as Vivienne Kensington both excel in their roles, bringing depth to their characters beyond their initial stereotypes. Perez captures Warner's charm and ruthless ambition, while Kennedy's transformation from antagonist to ally is compelling. Phylicia Mason as Brooke Wyndam brings infectious energy to the stage with her aerobic workout scenes, particularly in the lively "Whipped into Shape." Her physicality and her stage presence make the workout queen unflinchingly believable, with grace, poise and power.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

The Greek chorus, played by Taylor Burns, Jessica Lenz, and Tamra Harkley, is an absolute joy. Their synchronized movements and harmonized vocals add a refreshing layer of commentary and humor that enhances the storytelling. The ensemble as a whole deserves applause for their seamless transitions and vibrant choreography, which keep the pace lively and engaging. Jessica Schuler’s take on the driven law student/activist Enid Hoopes was very fun and provided a great contrast to the other would be “legal sharks”. The rest of the ensemble play a number of characters, but each adds to the pulsating energy of the dance numbers. Samantha Simons, Ben Schwimmer, Kieran Sala, Cheyenne Pennington, Emma Grandas, Violet Feath, Jenitza Perez, Adah Burgen, Andrew Abril & Landen Sterling all shone as brightly as if lit with 1000 watt bulb! Jeremiah Garcia’s take on Nikos Argitakos (and several other characters ) was hilarious in the “There, Right There!” number determining whether he is “Gay or European”.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

The stage design is both functional and imaginative, awash in Elle’s signature pink, effectively capturing the diverse settings of the production, from the sun-soaked beaches of California to the prestigious halls of Harvard Law School. The prodigious use of the video wall with Nick Wass’ projection work allowed to clean establishment of locale and additions like cars driving in the background seen through the beauty shop windows. The lighting plot by Vanity Halston and sound design by Miguel Arballo and clever set pieces by Steve Giboney allows for smooth transitions between scenes, maintaining the flow of the narrative without distraction. There were a limited number of instances when music almost drown out the performer, but, for the most part, the levels seemed fairly...level. If I was to put out a criticism, always make sure your scene focus is lit. There were a couple brief times when dialogue was in the dark, but they seemed to be realized and resolved quickly.

Photo by Tara Howard Photography

Hayden James’ costumes worked well, with Elle's iconic pink wardrobe popping against the more muted tones of Harvard, symbolizing her unique presence and individuality. The Hair and Makeup design, also by James, was appropriate and youthful.

"Legally Blonde, The Musical" at Desert Theatreworks is a delightful and uplifting theatrical experience that should not be missed. The cast, led by the talented Cydney Krone, delivers memorable performances that resonated with the audience at the performance I attended. This show is a testament to the fact that being true to oneself is the ultimate key to success, a message that is both timely and timeless. Whether you're a fan of the original film or new to Elle Woods' story, this performance promises to leave you entertained and inspired.

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” is running Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. through Sunday, February 9, 2024.

