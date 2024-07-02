Review: KEN PAGE at CVRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ken Page. If you don’t know the name then you haven’t been paying attention. If you are reading Broadway world reviews then you probably have a pretty good education of New York theatre royalty. His charm has graced the stages of Broadway, many theatres throughout the country, Cabaret clubs, film, and television. Audiences know his voice best as Oogie Boogie the villainous bag of bugs from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

His eclectic name-dropping traditional Cabaret Act shows off his vocal ability and command of the stage. As the show begins his voice could be heard singing the opening lyrics of the classic Feeling Good written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse. What a powerful start to a fantastic club act. The man can sing!

He told many wonderful showbiz stories where he name-dropped some powerful heavy hitters: Eartha Kitt, Shirley MacLaine, Nell Carter, Irene Cara, and Stephen Sondheim. Personal stories of entertainment gatherings and after-parties where he got to rub elbows with pre-social media influencers. This was a personable man and an act that even 90 minutes would have been too short. More! More! More!

Without getting political, but knowing exactly what he meant, he crooned a perfectly executed Tryin’ Times. When young theatre hopefuls ask him for sage advice he sang some Jule Stein & Stephen Sondheim Gotta Get a Gimmick/Cool to make his point.

Page shared songs from his memorable stage performances. Be A Lion, Mean Old Lion from The Wiz, Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat from Guys & Dolls starring Robert Guillaume, and Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Joint Is Jumpin’ and Feets Too Big from Ain’t Misbehavin’.

With his sparking wit and crisp sassiness he was able to entertain through laughter and a natural sense of humor – then turn on a dime and break our hearts with beautifully acted sensitive songs: Hello In There, Summertime Love/ Soon It’s Gonna Rain, and The Way We Were/Memory.

One of my favorite Sinatra tunes is a classic American Songbook standard, Angel Eyes; Page sang with rocks glass in hand, while delivering a poignant bar-room ‘drowning my sorrows’ gut-punch version. He made the large theatre seem to dissolve into an intimate one on one conversation; A true master of lyrical storytelling.

Finally, ending with the song Shambhala. The name of a mythical kingdom in Central Asia where the people enjoyed harmony, good health, and well-being. The basis for such an enlightened society is the people’s confidence and respect for inherent goodness, wisdom, and dignity—in themselves, in each other, and in society. This is what Page embodies and delivers throughout his performance. He says he wants his audience to experience joy, and they did. He brought people together and through his goodness, wisdom, and dignity; Page sent his audience off feeling enlightened, moved, and wanting to be kinder, gentler, and better people overall; the power of talent as presented by Mr. Ken Page.

Grand performances, great music, and personality plus make the COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY 2024 SUMMER CABARET SERIES among the very best ways to enjoy Downtown Cathedral City. CVRep has scheduled memorable evenings of award-winning talent, vivacious personalities, music and song, levity, and stories that are just waiting to be shared. This year’s Summer Cabaret Series continues with five (5) remaining that run through July 25, and has been expanded to include two shows every week!

Showtime is at 7PM. Tickets are $50 and on sale now. They may be ordered online at www.cvrep.org, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 201, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Special custom ticket packages are available. The box office is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. In order to better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to contact the box office at least 24 hours prior to their ticketed performance. Artists, show titles and dates are subject to change.

