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Whatever Jerome Elliott's magic touches--writing, performing, directing, and more--has always brought me to my feet. This time, it also brought me to tears--of joy and appreciation for all his conributions to the Coachella Valley. Jerome's solo show, The Bridges I Have Maniacally Crossed, played for one night last April at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.. Those who had the privilege of seeing it rose spomtaneously. Those who didn't: Cross your fingers that Jerome will bring it back.

The how could easily have been titled Another Brilliant Collaboration because of the stunning accompaniment and music direction of Christopher Marlowe,

With a backdrop of San Francisco's Golden Gate, Jerome took the audience om a guided tour of his evolution. Opening with "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries" (can you sense the irony?), the joutnet made stops at a variety of well-chosen standards and show tunes, all providing a peek into the heart of the man onstage who held the full house in the palm of his hand. The ones that deew an audible reaction werte "Life Is" from Kander and Ebb's 1968 Broadway musical Zorba and "Jackie" from the off-Broadway hit Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. I had the feeling that 1968 was a turning point for Jerome. Or maybe not.

I'm writing this belatedly for Jerome and all those who love him. Even though it's after the fact, it's never too late to heap praise on one of Coachella Valley's treasures.I don't know Jerome's immediate plans, but if he ever gives me the co-ahead to write about them, I will. Thank you, Jerome, for the many years and gifts of You.

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