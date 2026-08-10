Review: DAVIS GAINES CLOSES SUMMER CABARET SERIES at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre

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What I loved most about the 2026 Summer Cabaret Series at Coachella Valley Repertory--now over, but with a promise to return next year-- was the distinctive performance by each artist. Besides the extraordinary entertainment, they shared endearing memories of their successful careers and their lifelong relationships with colleagues.

Davis Gaines, for example, who capped off the series with unforgettable stories and songs, breathed new life into old standards and Broadway favorites. Music Director John Olearchick not only collaborated as a brilliant accompanist but also displayed his own virtuosity as a solo pianist.

You may remember Davis from his acclaimed performance on Broadway for more than two years as the Phantom (Phantom of the Opera). He brought all the power, presence, and personality to his show at CV Rep. I agree with the introduction by Executive Artistic Director Adam Karsten: "After the audience has left the theater and the lights are out, I can still hear David Gaines' music." I hope I didn't accidentally misquote because the sentiment was so appropriate.

Ticket sales are now underway for the upcoming 2026-2027 theater season: The Minutes (by Tracy Letts) in October, Around the World in 80 Days in December, Million Dollar Quartet in January, and Les Miserables in February. There will also be a special production of a play that was introduced earlier this year at CV Rep as a reading in the ORIGINS: New Works Program--a page-to-stage development series to help playwrights, directors, and composers bring new, unproduced theatrical works to life.

Information about these events is available online.

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