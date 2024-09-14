REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY'S Inaugural Year Garners Over 60 DTL Noms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Palm Springs’ newest theatre enterprise, the REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY garnered an impressive number of the recently- announced DTL (Desert Theatre League) nominations. The local DTL organization awarded the RSC over sixty nominations, an astonishing number for a brand new theatre company. The RSC received nominations in every major category.

The Revolution opened in October 2023 at the renovated former home of Zelda’s Nightclub in downtown Palm Springs, a site once housing the now-defunct Desert Rose Playhouse. The RSC has 150 seats, a full-liquor bar, a state-of-the-art sound system plus an ice cream station. Over 250 performances were seen on its stage during its inaugural season featuring classic musicals and new plays, in addition to two world premier musicals, various cabaret shows along with hugely-successful Ten-Minute Play Festival. RSC Producing partners Gary Powers and James Owens, in addition to overseeing the first season of shows, also received individually nominations for acting, writing and directing.

Outstanding Production of a Drama

•Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

•The Woman in the Mirror

Outstanding Production of a Drama Professional

•Twelve O’Clock Tales with Ava Gardner

The Michael Cruickshank Award for Outstanding Director of a Drama

•Laura Stearns – The Woman in the Mirror

•Laura Stearns - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

The Michael Cruickshank Award for Outstanding Director of a Drama Professional

•Michael A. Shepperd - Twelve O'Clock Tales with Ava Gardner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

•Brent Anderson – WITCHLAND

•Jason Mannino - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

•Jason Reale - WITCHLAND

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Professional

•James Owens - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

•Tiffany Johnson – WITCHLAND

•Rebecca McWilliams - Woman in the Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Professional

•Alessandra Assaf - Twelve O'Clock Tales with Ava Gardner

•Dayna Steele - Woman in the Mirror

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

•Samuel Moffatt - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

•Eliza Faloona - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

Outstanding Production Musical

•Avenue Q

Outstanding Director of a Musical Professional

•James Owens - Avenue Q

Outstanding Musical Director of a Musical

•Stephen Hulsey - Avenue Q

The Michele Gaines Award for Outstanding Choreographer of a Musical

•Allie Mendoza - 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical Professional

•Gary Powers - Not in Front of the Children

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical Professional

•Kelly McDaniel - 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

•Miguel Arballo - Avenue Q

The Bill Groves Award for Outstanding Original Writing

•Ken Steele - Rose Mallett's Tribute to Sarah Vaughn

Outstanding Production Cabaret/Revue

•Coulda…Woulda…Shoulda…DID!

Outstanding Production Cabaret/Revue Professional

•Billie! Backstage with Lady Day

•Keisha D Sings Ella Fitzgerald

•Rose Mallett's Tribute to Sarah Vaughn

Outstanding Director of a Cabaret/Revue Professional

•Michael Alden – Monday, Monday

•Clifford Bell - Look of Love

•Bryan Rasmussen - Billie! Backstage with Lady Day

Outstanding Musical Director of Cabaret/RevueProfessional

•Joel Baker - Songs from My Holiday Closet

•Eddy Clement - Coulda…Woulda…Shoulda…DID!

•Pam Drew-Phillips - Rose Mallett's Tribute to Sarah Vaughn

•Chip Prince - Songs from My Closet

Outstanding Lead Female Performer in a Cabaret/Revue

•Jaci Davis-Coulda..Woulda..Shoulda..DID!

Outstanding Supporting Female Performer in a Cabaret/Revue - Professional

•Jenne Carey - Songs from My Closet

•Kim Schroeder Long - Songs from My Closet

•Kim Schroeder Long - Songs from My Holiday Closet

Outstanding Lead Female Performer in a Cabaret/Revue - Professional

•Keisha D - Keisha D Sings Ella Fitzgerald

•Synthia L. Hardy - Billie! Backstage with Lady Day

•Rose Mallett - Rose Mallett's Tribute to Sarah Vaughn

Outstanding Supporting Male Performer in a Cabaret/Revue

•Patrick Wallace - Songs from My Closet

Outstanding Supporting Male Performer in a Cabaret/Revue - Professional

•Lanny Hartley - Billie! Backstage with Lady Day

•Tod Macofsky - Songs from My Holiday Closet

•Tod Macofsky - Songs from My Closet

Overall Production-One Acts

•The Great Kippered Herring Conundrum

Lead Actor-One Acts

•Ian Ferris - Scott and Joan

•Patrick Kearney - When Life Gives You Melons

•Sal Sabella - Rising Amy

Outstanding Lighting Design - Professional

•Mariah Pryor - WITCHLAND

Lead Performer-One Acts - Professional

•Miri Hunter - Scott and Joan

•Gary Powers - The Great Kippered Herring Conundrum

Outstanding Costume Design

•Emma Bibo/Laura Stearns - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

•Laura Stearns - Avenue Q

The Ron Hamm Award for Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

•Laura Stearns - Avenue Q

Outstanding Props

•Laura Stearns - Avenue Q

Outstanding Props - Professional

•Tessa Gregory-Walker – The Woman in the Mirror

Outstanding Special Effects

•Nathan Cox - BABY

•Nathan Cox - Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol

Outstanding Special Effects Professional

•Zero G Pictures - WITCHLAND

The Revolution’s mission is to make the Coachella Valley a destination for quality theatrical presentations in Southern California. The company’s second season begins October 16. The new season will see productions of I Do! I Do!, Little Shop of Horrors, Company, Spring Awakening, Avenue Q, Vanya, Sonia, Masha & Spike, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, plus The Shark is Broken along with a wide variety of other shows. Information is available at www.revolutionstagecompany.com.

