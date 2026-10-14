Previews: THE MAGIC FLUTE at Palm Springs Grand Opera At The Plaza Theater

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Palm Springs Grand Opera proudly presents its inaugural production with the classic, beloved Mozart opera 'THE MAGIC FLUTE' sung in German with English dialogue, with sets, costumes and orchestra for one night only April 6, 2027, 7:00pm at The Plaza Theatre, 128 S Palm Canyon Dr. Palm Springs. Tickets now on sale: THE MAGIC FLUTE TICKETS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE premiered two months before his premature death at 35 years old. An instant success, it remains the third most frequently performed opera in the world today. With a fairy-tale plot, THE MAGIC FLUTE follows Prince Tamino as he goes on a magical quest to rescue a captured princess and find wisdom. With humor, enlightenment, action, sorrow, love and revenge, it is a statement on what makes the world a place worth living in and what we would be better off without. A fantastical fairy-tale complete with a prince on a quest, a magical instrument, tests of wisdom, animal companions and a battle between good and evil.

Palm Springs Grand Opera is a consortium of Coachella Valley opera lovers spearheaded by Metropolitan Opera Singer Valerian Ruminski. Founder and Artistic Director of New York based Nickel City Opera now entering its 19th year, Valerian moved to Palm Springs after working in Hollywood for a short time before Covid hit and many contracts were cancelled. “I stood in front of The Plaza Theatre in 2020, 2 years prior to the start of the stunning transformation, I knew someday, I wanted to stage an opera here. Opera needs to be staged in a grand theatre with sets, an orchestra with a full cast and costumes, how it was originally meant to be staged. The Plaza is the perfect venue. I'm also thrilled to bring colleagues I have worked with in opera houses from Hawaii to Denmark to Palm Springs to work with our talented performers here in the Coachella Valley.” Valerian is also a member of Modern Men, Coachella Valley Classical Voices, St, Margaret’s Choir and can be heard singing the US and Canadian National Anthems at Acrisure Arena.

As described by opera fans, THE MAGIC FLUTE is a joyous and uniquely approachable piece that stands apart from heavier or more tragic classical works. As both Mozart and his librettist Emanuel Schikaneder were Freemasons, they filled the opera with hidden symbolism, especially the number three, representing the journey from darkness and ignorance to wisdom and light. Sung as a ‘Singspiel’, it includes spoken dialogue instead of continuous sung recitative, making the plot much easier to follow for first-timer opera goers. The music features some of Mozart's most famous and diverse work, ranging from the rapid staccato runs of the highest, fastest and most famous soprano showpiece ever written in the Queen of the Night's aria with a terrifying leap to a high F6 in the whistle register to the folksy, hummable tunes of Papageno.

THE MAGIC FLUTE cast includes international seasoned professionals alongside the Coachella Valley’s impressive array of local talent. Cast includes Eric Fennell as Tamino, Ariana Maloney as Queen of the Night, Michelle Fiore as Pamina, Jenne Carrey as Papagena, Ivonne Ibarra as the Second Lady and Valerian Ruminski as Sarastro. Additional cast, conductor and director to be announced.

Nickel City Opera, a 501 c3 non profit, is sponsoring the inaugural production of Palm Springs Grand Opera with the goal of presenting a full scale grand opera with orchestra, professional and local performers during Palm Springs Fall and Spring Seasons.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 59 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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