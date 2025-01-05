Previews: STORIES, EXCUSES AND ALIBIS at Theatre 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A very eclectic weekend of fun and creative energy and original music is in store at Theatre 29 when Kurt Schauppner and his friends take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and 2:30p.m. Sunday, January 12. Schauppner, best known as editor of The Desert Trail, will bring a collection of songs he wrote or co-wrote over the past four decades in, “Stories, Excuses and Alibis.”

Music will range from the rock of “Nothing in Common,” to the blues of “Red Beans and Rice,” and from the folkish tones of “Parallel Paths,” to the introspection of “Blue Roses.” Audience members will get snippets of stories about each song.

Schauppner will be joined on stage by members of Psychic Black; Evan Hoffman Jastermsky on bass and violin, David Diaz on guitar, Lisa Diaz with backing vocals and Paco Diaz on drums. Also helping bring songs to life will be special guest Thom Merrick, best known as one half of the musical duo “Hunter and the Wick’d”.

Tickets are: Regular Admission $20.00, Seniors and Military $17.50, Children under 12 and Students with ID $15.00 (no service charge). Tickets will be available online at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.

Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit, community theatre organization. They are located at 73637 Sullivan Road, in the City of Twentynine Palms. Donations are being actively sought and will be gratefully accepted.

