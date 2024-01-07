Previews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks

Desert TheatreWorks Sets Sail with "Gilligan's Island: The Musical" at the Indio Performing Arts Center

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Desert TheatreWorks has announced its upcoming production of "Gilligan's Island: The Musical," a delightful and entertaining stage adaptation of the beloved television classic. The show will run from January 11th to the 28th at the Indio Performing Arts Center, promising audiences a tropical escape filled with laughter, music, and memorable characters.

Based on the iconic 1960s sitcom, "Gilligan's Island: The Musical" brings the charming castaways to life on stage as they navigate the challenges of island life. From catchy tunes to hilarious antics, the production captures the essence of the beloved TV show while adding a musical twist that is sure to leave audiences singing and smiling.

Desert TheatreWorks invites theater enthusiasts, families, and fans of the original series to join them for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Whether you're a longtime fan of "Gilligan's Island" or discovering these quirky characters for the first time, this musical production promises to be a delightful experience for all.

Don't miss the chance to set sail with the castaways and immerse yourself in the whimsical world of "Gilligan's Island: The Musical" at the Indio Performing Arts Center. For more information, please visit dtworks.org or contact the box office at 760.980.1455.




