Previews: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Desert Theatreworks

Desert Theatreworks is thrilled to announce its upcoming stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, "Dial 'M' for Murder," running from October 4 to 20, 2024, at the DTW Blackbox Theater. This production promises to immerse audiences in Hitchcockian suspense within the intimate confines of our theater.

Adapted from the iconic 1954 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and penned by Frederick Knott, the play unfolds a chilling narrative of a retired tennis champion who meticulously plans to murder his wife in order to inherit her wealth. As the scheme begins to unravel, audiences will be kept on the edge of their seats by the unexpected twists and psychological tension that define Knott’s masterful screenplay.

"The atmosphere is filled with a misty haze, and the lighting creates bold shadows that really capture the mood of the story. With a cool jazz soundtrack playing, DTW's black box staging will draw audiences right into the heart of this film noir classic. You'll feel like you're actually there, stepping into the apartment and becoming part of the story. This new take on Frederick Knott's famous thriller brings that classic film noir style up close and personal. It's going to be a thrilling experience." Lance Phillips - Artistic Director Desert TheatreWorks

Desert Theatreworks brings this thrilling narrative to life with a fresh intensity, using the Blackbox Theater’s close-up setting to enhance the suspenseful atmosphere. The intimate space amplifies every moment of deception and intrigue, offering a new dimension to the classic noir drama. Prepare for an unforgettable evening where the interplay of shadows and suspense captures the essence of Hitchcock and Knott’s legendary thriller.

COMPANY:

CAPTAIN LESGATE - Jim Rogers

INSPECTOR HUBBARD - Shel Safir

TONY WENDICE - James Flaherty

MAXINE HADLEY - Angela Landis

MARGOT WENDICE - Phylicia Mason

DIRECTOR: Lance Phillips

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Herb Schultz

Tickets are available for purchase online at dtworks.org or by visiting the box office at the Indio Performing Arts Center. Don't miss your chance to experience this timeless classic brought to life on stage by Desert TheatreWorks.

Pricing: $44/ticket

SHOWTIMES:

Opening Night: October 4th, 2024

October 4th-20th, 2024

Thursday-Saturday: 7:30pm

Sunday Matinee: 2:00pm

RUNTIME: 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission.

RATING: PG

