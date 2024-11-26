Previews: COMPANY at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revolution Stage Company is thrilled to present Stephen Sondheim’s iconic musical, Company, running December 6–22, 2024. A landmark in musical theatre, Company redefined Broadway storytelling when it premiered in 1970, offering a witty, honest, and deeply human exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery.

Set in the vibrant world of 1970s New York City, Company follows Bobby, a single man about to turn 35, as he navigates the complexities of romance, friendship, and the search for meaning. Through a series of vignettes featuring his married friends and romantic partners, Bobby’s journey unfolds with Sondheim’s masterful score, which includes beloved songs like “Being Alive,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” and “Side by Side by Side.”

Stephen Sondheim, hailed as one of the greatest composers and lyricists in musical theatre history, revolutionized the art form with works like Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and Company. His ability to blend emotional depth with sharp humor and innovative storytelling has left an indelible mark on theatre. Company remains one of his most celebrated works, offering audiences a timeless reflection on the joys and challenges of human connection.

Performance Dates:

•​Friday, December 6th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Sunday, December 8th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Wednesday, December 11th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Thursday, December 12th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Saturday, December 14th, 2024, 8:00 PM

•​Sunday, December 15th, 2024, 2:00 PM

•​Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Thursday, December 19th, 2024, 7:00 PM

•​Saturday, December 21st, 2024, 8:00 PM

•​Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, 2:00 PM

Tickets are available at RevolutionStageCompany.com.

ABOUT REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY

Revolution Stage Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the Palm Springs community through the power of live theatre. Located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive—near Revivals and other local landmarks—our mission is to create meaningful artistic experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain. Your support helps us bring world-class productions to the stage and foster a vibrant arts community in the Coachella Valley.

For more information, visit RevolutionStageCompany.com.

