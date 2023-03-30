Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: BIG 'N' EASY at Palm Canyon Theatre

Michael Pacas Spills the Beads in an Outstanding Cabaret Performance

Mar. 30, 2023  

Previews: BIG 'N' EASY at Palm Canyon Theatre What started out as a series of fundraisers for Palm Canyon Theatre has now become one of the most in-demand tickets in the Coachella Valley. PCT has presented our favorite actors singing love songs, Christmas carols, and even songs written for the other gender, but for me the most exciting ones have been single performers who have stood center stage and given us an inside view of their personal and professional lives through songs and stories. These have been actors we have frequently seen on stage in roles, but in their cabaret performances they have stripped away the greasepaint and given us a glimpse into what makes them tick.

April 19, Palm Canyon Theatre will host one of the most anticipated cabaret performances of the season when Michael Pacas presents Big 'n' Easy. Michael arrived in the Valley about six years ago, and he hit the ground running. I first saw him in Noel Coward's Blythe Spirit as Charles, the epitome of an English gentleman whose composure is bombarded by the ghost of his deceased first wife. I was next aware of him directing a wonderful production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Since then he has headlined in productions including Hairspray (Edna), Sound of Music (Capt. Von Trapp), The Producers (Max Bialystock), Those Musclebound Cowboys of Snake Pit Gulch, Cyrano de Bergerac (Cyrano) and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (The entire D'Ysquith Family). He is in such demand as a leading man and a director that his 2023-24 season is already firmly in place.Previews: BIG 'N' EASY at Palm Canyon Theatre

In the meantime, his cabaret performance, Big 'n' Easy, promises to display enormous personality and booming vocals in a decadent evening of southern bawdiness and beads. The New Orleans native has concocted an evening of songs such as "Mr. Bojangles," "Moon Over Bourbon Street," and "The Tennessee Williams Blues," plus some stories which I suspect will have quite a few saucy moments.

The musical director for the evening will be Jaci Davis, who previously presented her own knockout cabaret. Michael will be joined by a very popular special guest who just might have co-starred with him in a recent stellar production.

Big 'n' Easy with Michael Pacas is a one-night-only performance on April 19 at 7 p.m., and the last of this season's cabarets. All tickets are $30. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online at PalmCanyonTheatre.org. The Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern Californias Ontario Convention Photo
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern California's Ontario Convention Center This Summer
Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.
Frank Ferrante Extends Run In Chicagos CABARET ZAZOU; Dates Announced For 2023-24 Sea Photo
Frank Ferrante Extends Run In Chicago's CABARET ZAZOU; Dates Announced For 2023-24 Season
Actor/comedian and London Olivier nominee Frank Ferrante who plays the comic lead in Chicago's critically acclaimed cirque/cabaret sensation, Cabaret ZaZou, will extend beyond his contracted spring commitment and continue through summer.
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Opening Soon At LB Playhouse, April 8 – May 6 Photo
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Opening Soon At LB Playhouse, April 8 – May 6
The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the 21st Century's most famous and haunting stories. In July 1942, when Anne was 13 years old, the Frank family went into hiding  as Nazis swept through the Netherlands systematically deporting Jews to concentration camps and killing centers in the east. For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, and the Van Daan family hid in a secret space above her father's former office in Amsterdam.
Previews: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Desert Theatricals @ Rancho Mira Photo
Previews: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Desert Theatricals @ Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With delightful costumes, sets and a cast of local powerhouses it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live band featuring the following actors with Regional and Local credits in principal roles:

From This Author - Stan Jenson

STAN JENSON has been acting for 58 years since his high school debut at the age of 14. In those ensuing years, he has appeared in several hundred productions across the United States and Australia ... (read more about this author)


Review: DADDY'S DYIN', WHO'S GOT THE WILL? at Palm Canyon TheatreReview: DADDY'S DYIN', WHO'S GOT THE WILL? at Palm Canyon Theatre
March 19, 2023

WPalm Canyon Theatre (PCT) and Del Shores have a long, strong bond with each other. His sidewalk star is even strategically placed in front of the theatre. It seems that every year PCT produces one of his plays, frequently Sordid Lives. This year they are presenting Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?, his second play which was first produced in 1990.  I’ve known the title for years – it’s the sort of title you don’t soon forget – but this is the first time I have seen it produced.  I personally think it is a better structured play than the more popular Sordid Lives, and the opening night audience at PCT howled with laughter from the very first entrance.hat did our critic think of DADDY'S DYIN', WHO'S GOT THE WILL? at Palm Canyon Theatre?
Review: GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The BentReview: GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Bent
March 13, 2023

What did our critic think of GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Bent? The Bent, Palm Springs' new LGBTQ theatre company, is alive and well, and I couldn't be happier. Our previous gay theatre company drifted away from gay-centric pieces in its last seasons, and I didn't realize how much I missed seeing such shows. As I watched The Bent's recent production of Martin Sherman's Gently Down the Stream, exploring an older gay man's memories, I found myself saying 'These are my people. I know their story.' Not only is The Bent telling gay stories - they are consistently telling them damned well!
Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon TheatreReview: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre
February 15, 2023

What did our critic think of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre? Palm Canyon Theatre has taken some risks this season by offering a season of lesser-known shows, but their decision seems to be paying off. I know that my first-ever viewing of Titanic will last with me a long time, and their current production, The Scarlet Pimpernel, stacks up very close. It is definitely worth seeing - and especially hearing. The voices of the three leads would be comfortable in any concert hall in the world, and hearing them in PCT's relatively small auditorium is a rare treat.
Local Playwright Returns With Palm Springs-Based MusicalLocal Playwright Returns With Palm Springs-Based Musical
January 20, 2023

Palm Springs Getaway keeps getting better as it presents Version 2.1 Local playwright Cara Van Dijk is a busy lady. Well, make that playwright, author, journalist, publicist, producer, actress, wife and mother. Her recent musical Palm Springs Getaway is currently in its second production at Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT), the Valley's longest-operating theatre company, and even though audiences are proclaiming the show to be 'A joy' and 'a pure delight,' every time she sees a rehearsal or performance she thinks, 'Next time we'll try....' It's certainly the happy sort of show you can sit through multiple times, and I know I enjoyed seeing what was kept from last year's production and what was new.
Review: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The BentReview: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The Bent
January 2, 2023

The Bent Theatre is coming to Palm Springs and their preview production was a knock-out!
share