Palm Canyon Theatre Brings To Its Stage A Little Southern Comfort With STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Palm Canyon Theatre presents the heartfelt Southern Classic Steel Magnolias.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Palm Canyon Theatre Brings To Its Stage A Little Southern Comfort With STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Palm Canyon Theatre presents the heartfelt Southern Classic Steel Magnolias. The 1987 play, which became a hit movie in 1989, takes audiences into the lives of the strong and endearing women who frequent Truvy’s Salon for hairdos, laughter and sage advice. Like many small close-knit communities, Chinquapin, Louisiana includes an entertaining cast of characters such as a town curmudgeon, an eccentric millionaire and a local social leader. A sudden realization of their mortality affects each of them, as they discover their underlying love for one another in this touching comedy.

Award-winning Director and Costumer Derik Shopinski leads the journey of laughter and tears that bind these remarkable women:  M’Lynn (Judith Chapman), Annelle (Georgia Smith), Clairee (Virginia Sulick), Ouiser (Michele Davis), Truvy (Denise Strand) and Shelby (Erin Shull). Set design is by Toby Griffin with lighting design by JW Layne and projection design by Nick Edwards.

PCT is delighted to announce that Eight4Nine Restaurant and Lounge will host an opening night reception, following the show on Friday, October 6. The opening night audience will have an opportunity to mingle with the cast, sip complimentary wine, savor abundant crudite and enjoy delectable desserts. The reception begins immediately after the show and continues until midnight.

Steel Magnolias runs October 6-15. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $32 for adults; $17 for students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Steel Magnolias is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services.



