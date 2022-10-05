Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Napa Valley Museum Announces 50th Anniversary Auction & Raffle

The Online Auction runs October 14-23, 2022. The site goes “live” with bidding starting at 9am October 14 and running until 6pm October 23, 2022.

Register for Palm Springs News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

The Board of Trustees of the Napa Valley Museum announces its first-ever Online Auction featuring exotic vacations, entrée to restaurants both exclusive and relaxed, an exceptional array of rare wines and winery experiences, original art, and plenty of unexpected surprises, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Right now the Museum is conducting a 50-bottle Wine Raffle (50 bottles/50 years/$50 tickets) with an estimated value of over $4,000. The Raffle will run until the end of the Online Auction on October 23 and tickets may be purchased (you must be 21 to enter) Monday through Friday at the Napa Valley Museum.

The Online Auction runs October 14-23, 2022. The site goes "live" with bidding starting at 9am October 14 and running until 6pm October 23, 2022.

Anyone over 21 can participate and it's advisable to register now by going to napavalleymuseum.org/auction and clicking on "register." Registration does not obligate a visitor to bid, but it does allow them to see what's coming, to get a bidder I.D. number, and to participate once the auction goes live.

The Museum's Auction is replete with some amazing items. For example, The Best of Napa Valley category includes gift certificates to each of Chef Thomas Keller's acclaimed Yountville restaurants, plus staycations at luxury resorts Solage and Stanly Ranch along with other local delights.

The Luxury Vacations category leads off with a jaunt to Tuscany and Rome for 7 days. Or a front-row seat at next year's Indianapolis 500. A trip for two to Belize or a weekend away in Charleston.

The Auction features a major offering of special and rare wines from Napa Valley greats like Duckhorn, Spottswoode, Shafer, and some noteworthy Russian River Pinot Noirs from over the hill. Winery experiences include Bottle Blending Day Camp at Judd's Hill Winery, Potato Chip and Wine Pairings at Silver Trident Winery, Bubbles & Caviar brunch at Davies, plus an impressive array of winery hosted tastings.

There will also be a remarkable offering in the art category with works from Jessel Miller, Nathan Oliveira, and Lowell Herrero, plus framed sketches of Napa Valley restaurants, signed by artist John Donohue and noted local chefs.


"This is not an average auction. This is an assemblage of generously donated items from the Valley's superstars - who also happen to be friends of the Napa Valley Museum." - Janet Herrero, NVM Board President



For auction information and to register, visit: www.napavalleymuseum.org/auction. For raffle tickets, visit the Napa Valley Museum, 11:00-4:00, Monday-Friday until October 22, when the Museum resumes regular hours.




More Hot Stories For You


LBP Studio's URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Opens SoonLBP Studio's URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Opens Soon
October 4, 2022

Urinetown, a musical written by Greg Kotis, with music by Mark Hollman, imagines a 20-year-drought and the stress it puts on a large city. With water a scarce commodity, private toilets are outlawed. Public restrooms are controlled by the Urine Good Company (UGC), a large corporation that charges for use of public toilets.
Idyllwild Arts to Honor Indigenous Peoples Day With Day-Long Event in OctoberIdyllwild Arts to Honor Indigenous Peoples Day With Day-Long Event in October
September 27, 2022

Idyllwild Arts will present its Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on October 10 at their Idyllwild, CA campus. This free event includes public programming scheduled from 9am to 1:30pm and 4pm to 6pm, which will creatively and thoughtfully celebrate the many contributions Indigenous People make to humanity.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 23, 2022

The pitch-perfect Grammy-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix returns to the Hollywood Bowl on September 29! Using nothing more than their voices, the group performs brilliant a cappella arrangements of hits from the worlds of country, hip-hop, pop, and more, as well as their own original songs. You’ve never heard the human voice like this. Tickets on sale now!
Effie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday TourEffie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday Tour
September 22, 2022

Renowned cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox & American Idol fame, for a holiday tour.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).