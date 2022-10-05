Napa Valley Museum Announces 50th Anniversary Auction & Raffle

The Board of Trustees of the Napa Valley Museum announces its first-ever Online Auction featuring exotic vacations, entrée to restaurants both exclusive and relaxed, an exceptional array of rare wines and winery experiences, original art, and plenty of unexpected surprises, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Right now the Museum is conducting a 50-bottle Wine Raffle (50 bottles/50 years/$50 tickets) with an estimated value of over $4,000. The Raffle will run until the end of the Online Auction on October 23 and tickets may be purchased (you must be 21 to enter) Monday through Friday at the Napa Valley Museum.

The Online Auction runs October 14-23, 2022. The site goes "live" with bidding starting at 9am October 14 and running until 6pm October 23, 2022.

Anyone over 21 can participate and it's advisable to register now by going to napavalleymuseum.org/auction and clicking on "register." Registration does not obligate a visitor to bid, but it does allow them to see what's coming, to get a bidder I.D. number, and to participate once the auction goes live.



The Museum's Auction is replete with some amazing items. For example, The Best of Napa Valley category includes gift certificates to each of Chef Thomas Keller's acclaimed Yountville restaurants, plus staycations at luxury resorts Solage and Stanly Ranch along with other local delights.

The Luxury Vacations category leads off with a jaunt to Tuscany and Rome for 7 days. Or a front-row seat at next year's Indianapolis 500. A trip for two to Belize or a weekend away in Charleston.

The Auction features a major offering of special and rare wines from Napa Valley greats like Duckhorn, Spottswoode, Shafer, and some noteworthy Russian River Pinot Noirs from over the hill. Winery experiences include Bottle Blending Day Camp at Judd's Hill Winery, Potato Chip and Wine Pairings at Silver Trident Winery, Bubbles & Caviar brunch at Davies, plus an impressive array of winery hosted tastings.

There will also be a remarkable offering in the art category with works from Jessel Miller, Nathan Oliveira, and Lowell Herrero, plus framed sketches of Napa Valley restaurants, signed by artist John Donohue and noted local chefs.



"This is not an average auction. This is an assemblage of generously donated items from the Valley's superstars - who also happen to be friends of the Napa Valley Museum." - Janet Herrero, NVM Board President





For auction information and to register, visit: www.napavalleymuseum.org/auction. For raffle tickets, visit the Napa Valley Museum, 11:00-4:00, Monday-Friday until October 22, when the Museum resumes regular hours.