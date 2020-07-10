McCallum Theatre Announces 20/21 Season Including JERSEY BOYS, COME FROM AWAY, and BEAUTIFUL

The McCallum Theatre has announced its 2020/2021 season including a large selection of concerts, musicals, and special appearances. Below are a select few.

Patti LuPone

Conceived and directed by Scott Wittman

Musical Direction Joseph Thalken

January 6, 2021 at 7:00PM

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

January 15-17, 2021

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America. This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

February 3-7, 2021

Back by popular demand! Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation

April 8-10, 2021



The McCallum Theatre's mission is to entertain and educate the public by offering a variety of performing arts experiences that reflect the diversity of people, interests, and tastes of the communities and constituents served by the Theatre.

Click HERE to see a full list of shows for the 2020/2021 season.

Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You