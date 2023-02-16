Kitlyn Productions presents the world premiere of Aces!, written by Davis Gordon Gilbert, starring Dana Adkins, Denise Carey, Kitty Murray, Christine Tringali Nunes, Denise Strand, and Yo Younger and directed by award-winning actress Judith Chapman ("The Young and the Restless"). Performances are at Oscar's in downtown Palm Springs Thursday and Friday evenings between March 9th and March 31s at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available online at oscarspalmsprings.com.

Aces! takes comedic license with the real-life story of five Miss Texas USA contestants, all of them consecutive winners of the Miss USA title from 1985 through 1989. The show features a Real Housewives- type reunion of the five glamorous ladies before a television audience 30+ years after winning their crowns. Pleasantry gives way to truth telling, laughs,tears and LOTS of champagne!

From the left (Standing) Christine Tringali Nunes, Dana Atkins, Denise Strand, Kitty Murray, Yo Younger

Seated: Judith Chapman

DENISE STRAND (Kim) is an accomplished actor in the Valley with multiple Desert Theatre League Awards including a 2022 nomination for This Side of Crazy.

Kitty Murray (Christie) has opened for Bobby Darin, Bob Newhart, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Rich Little, The Smothers Brothers, Clint Holmes, Eddie Rabbit, Charlie Daniels in Vegas and toured extensively with Engelbert Humperdink and Tom Jones. She has performed all over the world, including three USO Tours--one with the incredible Bob Hope. Kitty has done several television commercials and specials with Carol Burnett, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Steve Allen, Flip Wilson, Don Knotts and even hosted her own television show with guests including Connie Francis, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Orlando. She has also been in three motion pictures, one with Robert Stack and George Wendt, recorded an album for Motown Records and performed in the musical production " Golden Girls USA" in Branson, Mo. In Palm Springs she has performed for the last few years with "The Sensational Jewels" at The Annenberg Theater, Oscar's, and The Purple Room, and appeared at Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal in No. Hollywood with the duo "Hell on Heels". Most recently she had a leading role in the musical "Born to Sparkle" at The Desert Rose Playhouse.

DANA ADKINS (Laura) is a multi-talented performer who has been singing, dancing, acting, is a TV Personality and has been hosting shows internationally for over 40 years. Her stage credits include starring roles in Hello Dolly (Dolly Levi), Annie Got Your Gun (Annie Oakley), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Miss Mona), Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), Tommy (The Acid Queen) and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Princess Puffer). She's also a two time Desert Theater League Award winner. As a headliner, she has performed throughout the world, including a long run as one of the stars of the much-acclaimed San Francisco based production of Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon.

CHRISTINE TRINGALE NUNES (Gretchen) debuted in Palm Springs as Diana in Next to Normal at Desert TheatreWorks landing her a best actress in a musical nomination by the Desert Theater League. She soon called The Desert Rose Playhouse home with lead performances in Ruthless, Christmas with the Crawfords, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Beautiful Thing and Mid Century Moderns (which landed her another DTL nomination for best Actress in a Musical).

YO YOUNGER (Michelle) is a well-acclaimed actress in the Coachella Valley, with many credits to her name. She was most recently seen as "Tammy" in Do Not Remove Label for Desert Ensemble Theatre Company, and as "Anne Sullivan" in The Miracle Worker for Desert TheatreWorks. Yo is a 7 time Desert Theatre League award winner for outstanding lead actress and outstanding supporting actress professional. In 2018, she was presented with the honorary Michael Grossman award for most inspirational artist.

DENISE CAREY (Courtney) Denise is an actor, singer and dancer. Credits include Nurse Parker in Born to Sparkle with Desert Rose Playhouse, Velma Vin Tussle in Hairspray with Palm Canyon Theatre, in which she was nominated for two DTL awards, and Mrs. Darling in Peter Pan with Palm Canyon Theatre.

J UDITH CHAPMAN (Host/Director) joined the cast of "THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS" in 2005 as Gloria Bardwell. She began her acting career at the age of 14, working in commercials and "Spaghetti Westerns'' while living in Spain. In New York she joined the prestigious Actors' Studio, and landed the role of Natalie Hughes on the daytime drama "As the World Turns", Charlotte Greer on "Ryan's Hope", Ginny Blake Webber on "General Hospital", Sandra Montaigne on "The Fall Guy", "Magnum. P.I.", "Silk Stalking", as well as the telefilms "Mortal Fear", "Farrell for the People" and "Five of Me". She also hosted the travel show "Hello Paradise". Chapman also appeared in several feature films, including "28 Days", "The Sweetest Thing", "Night of the Running Man" and "Scorpio One.

After teaching several semesters at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California, Chapman returned to acting and mounted the play "The Belle of Amherst", based on the life of Emily Dickinson, which she successfully toured through the United States. She also directed "Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical", "Equus" and "Born Yesterday" and performed in "Sordid Lives" and "Blythe Spirit." She also played Vivien Leigh in the West Coast Premiere of "Orson's Shadow" at The Old Globe. In 2007, she was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a Silver Circle Award, which honors members of the television community who have contributed 25 years to the industry. Chapman also founded "The Troubadours of Daytime", a theatre company of Daytime Actors who utilize their time, talent and love of the theatre to perform and raise money for organizations such as Kiva.org. The troupe's most recent project was a staged reading of Tennessee Williams' classic drama, "The Night of the Iguana".

In 2011, Chapman toured as Oscar-winning film star Vivien Leigh in the Los Angeles premiere of Rick Foster's critically acclaimed one-woman play, "VIVIEN", and played Nancy Reagan in "King Richard".

For Tickets Go Here and Choose Date