Honey Davenport to Bring MADE LIKE YOU to Palm Springs' One Eleven Bar
The cabaret is directed by Heart With Many Rooms and has drawn praise from critic Michael Musto.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Honey Davnport will present MADE LIKE YOU, a new live and lip-sync cabaret at Palm Springs' One Eleven Bar on August 23, 2026. This one-of-a-kind production traces an extraordinary evolution of identity, capturing the true meaning of endurance and the liberating power of living an completely authentic life.
Through a fusion of storytelling, sharp wit, and show-stopping numbers, the show aims to transcend barriers, sparking a much-needed message of hope and global community unity. Directed by Heart With Many Rooms, Honey invites you to step into a world where boundaries are broken, crowns are redefined, and everyone is invited to celebrate the skin they're in.
With over a decade of experience in the entertainment business, Honey Davenport has left an indelible mark on the nightlife scene of New York City and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor and club DJ. Hailing from West Philadelphia, he holds 18 pageant crowns, 5 Glam Awards, and zero tolerance for discrimination against the oppressed. Theatre credits include Off-Broadways The Orion Experience, starring roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as the Broadway national tour of Hairspray.
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