Gilda Radner Tribute Show Benefits LGBTQ Club

Popular Palm Springs-based cabaret singer Francesca Amari reprises her hit show, "You Make Me Laugh: A Love Song to Gilda Radner" on Sunday, January 19th at 3 pm as a benefit for Temple Isaiah Palm Springs' LGBTQ Club, "Twice Blessed." The synagogue is recreating a traditional cabaret space with cafe tables, a bar and light snacks for the afternoon cabaret.

Amari created the show in 2011 for the first annual "Gilda's LaughFest" in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has been presenting it throughout the country since, at some of the top rooms including the Metropolitan Room in New York, Davenport's in Chicago, The Gardenia in Los Angeles, Martini's Above Fourth in San Diego, the Joshua Tree International Improv Festival and The Purple Room in Palm Springs. The show is a musical biography about the life of the great comedienne, Gilda Radner, one of Amari's self-confessed idols, and told through Gilda's own words and stories. Amari worked with creative consultant Andrea Marcovicci to craft the show and find the perfect songs to complement Gilda's story. While the show often tugs at the heart strings, it is also filled with fun stories and belly laughs for the audience.

For recent performances of the show, Amari collaborated with the director of the recent "Love, Gilda" feature film, Lisa D'Apolito, to include some photos from Gilda's personal family collection, which are projected during the cabaret show.

Amari will be joined by veteran music director Wayne Abravanel. The two have collaborated on many shows and projects the last several years in Palm Springs and perform all over the Coachella Valley.

Tickets are $25 for synagogue members and $30 for the public. Tickets are available at by calling 760.325.2281 or here: https://www.templeisaiahps.com/event/you-make-me-laugh-a-love-song-to-gilda-radner.html





