Feature: MIS-CAST GOES TO THE MOVIES at Theatre 29

Opening night tickets are available for the opening night performance of Theatre 29’s annual fundraising musical revue “Mis-Cast” on Friday, June 28th at 7:00PM. Benefitting the theatre’s on-going infrastructure improvement efforts, the festivities will take place at their venue at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.

The brain child of Director and Creator Lisa Hodgson, This year’s “Mis-Cast” takes audiences “To The Movies” with performances from some of Tinseltown’s greatest movie musicals. Headlining the musical masquerade of unlikely casting and counter type acts are some of the Morongo Basin’s best singers including Lisa Hodgson, Janet Peercy, Charles Harvey, Robin Wilson, Cathy Inscore, Martha Boyd, Makasi Boykin, Lula Broderick, Nancy Abramson, Tiffany Crocker, Samantha Stevens, Sabrina Giron, Liz Wessel, Gabriel Figueredo and Cindy Daigneault. The central conceit of the “MIS-CAST” shows is in the performance of musical numbers in a way audiences would never see them normally. Women singing typically male songs, Men performing famous women’s numbers, Adults vocalizing kid’s work and vice versa, you get the picture. This year’s theme moves beyond the stage with songs from silver screen films like “The Greatest Showman”, “A Star Is Born”, “The Bodyguard” and, yes, lots of Disney!

Appropriate for audiences of all ages, “Mis-Cast Goes to the Movies” will run one weekend at Theatre 29 June 28th through 30th with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee at 2:30pm. Tickets are available now, $15.00 for Regular Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for students with ID and children under 12 (service charge added). Reservations can be made at theatre29.org/tickets or by calling the Theatre 29 box office at 760-361-4151.

Founded in 1999 by a group of parents, Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) community theatre organization. Their mission statement is “to engage, educate, and entertain our communities through performing arts.” They operate from 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Donations are sought and will be gratefully accepted.

