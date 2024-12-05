Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Desert Theatricals to Hold Auditions for HAIRSPRAY and OLIVER

The Auditions are Jan 4 at the amphitheatre.

Desert Theatricals to Hold Auditions for HAIRSPRAY and OLIVER Image
Desert Theatricals is auditioning for Hairspray AND Oliver for their 2025 Season of Broadway Musicals. Seeking all roles for both shows. There is capped reimbursed expenses for adults, and possible housing for those coming from LA, OC or SD.

The Auditions are Jan 4 at the amphitheatre. Dancers need to attend 11am Dance Call - see list of characters that MUST attend dance call to be considered. Singers for Oliver need to select a 2pm or 3pm audition time slot.

Performed with live orchestra for one week-end with three performances. Director/Choreographer Ray Limon and Musical Directors Joshua Carr and Scott Smith. For more information visit: https://www.desert-theatricals.com



