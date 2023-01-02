Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Apr 14-16).

Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage, features the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local credits in principal roles:

South Pacific - Joe Savant (Emile) of Cathedral City, Lizzie Schmelling (Nellie) of Twenty Nine Palms, Catrina Teruel (Bloody Mary) of Nashville, Christian Fonte (Cable) of Lake Havasu City, Gilmore Rizzo (Billis) of Palm Desert and Don Savage (Brackett) of Palm Desert.

Beauty & The Beast - Emily Unnasch (Belle) of Palm Spring, Joe Savant (Beast) of Cathedral City, James Hormel (Gaston) of Palm Springs, Beverly Crain (Mrs. Potts) of Hemet, Kellen Green (Lumiere) of Palm Desert and Thomas Warrick (Cogsworth) of Palm Springs.

Joseph and the Amazing..... - Jayde Mitchell (Joseph) of Los Angeles, Kelly McDaniel (Narrator) of Cathedral City, Manny Dela Rosa aka Manny The Movie Guy (Napthali) of Indio.

The rest of the casts hail from the Coachella Valley and Greater Inland Empire - and features twenty students from Desert Theatricals Youth Theatre program.

Tickets are on sale now at www.desert-theatricals.com and tables for dinner theatre seating can be purchased at 760-620-5993 Tables are going fast.

About Desert Theatricals:

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista's Avo Playhouse. They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County, thirteen seasons of Tustin's Broadway in the Park, then two seasons of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego to producer at the Welk Theatre in Escondido. In 2017, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been producing professional, quality musicals and events with their partner the City of Rancho Mirage.