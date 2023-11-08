Desert Theatreworks' KINKY BOOTS was Everything! Sensual and Red!

Special to BWW by SHELBY WINSTEAD

This fun, heart-felt and uplifting show was greatly put on by the direction of Lance Phillips and boy was it a BLAST. Having never seen the show, I was ready to be entertained and in other ways informed on what I hadn’t had the pleasure to see yet! What I learned from this production is that you are always born ENOUGH and whoever tells you that you aren’t is lying honey!

The incomparable Robert Garcia played the stunning Lola and told a truthful and extremely grounded performance. I was captivated by Robert’s attention to detail and individuality and the fact that his presence GREATLY impacts the show as a whole. Nick Adorno as Charlie charmed us with his STELLAR vocal chops and his ability to connect with his cast and the audience. The hilarious Georgina Medina (Lauren) was quirky and fun and was the perfect comic relief the show so desperately asks for! Stakes are high in this production and that comes from both angles, dramatic and comedic- BOTH were undoubtedly met! Michelle Bachman (Nicola) brought us in with her charm and genuine sadness towards Charlie as we empathized with her pain. A phenomenal group of actors!

Although there were some sound difficulties, the actors persevered, overcoming any obstacles that were thrown their way! The show must go on right?? As it did!

KINKY BOOTS is running strong for another two weeks and I highly encourage you to sit back, relax and enjoy the beautiful piece of theater! They will “Raise you up” and “Celebrate you to ELEVATE you!” Don’t walk… RUN in those boots BABY- to Kinky Boots!

Desert Theatrworks KINKY BOOTS runs through November 26. For tickets visit Click Here

