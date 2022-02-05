BWW Previews: PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY at Palm Canyon Theatre

Just in time for Modernism Week and our peak tourist season, Palm Canyon Theatre presents a world premiere preview of an original musical, Palm Springs Getaway. Described as "A nostalgic romp through Palm Springs," vignettes of the contributions of such settlers as John McCallum, Nellie Coffman and Miss Cornelia, the mid-century design luminaries, and of course a parade of Hollywood celebrities. You'll spot Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, Sonny and Cher, Keely Smith, Shirley Temple, Marilyn Monroe, and even The King, Elvis himself!

Throughout her long career, the company's co-artistic director, Se Layne, had observed that many communities had theatrical presentations based on their heritage, and she knew that few communities had as colorful a history as Palm Springs. Six years ago, she discussed the concept with local journalist Cara Van Dijk who then locked herself away for a three-day weekend and developed the skeleton of Palm Springs Getaway. The show has been discussed, revised, and workshopped during the ensuing six years. Part history, part parody, the show is reminiscent of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby's comedic "Road" movies - The Road to Morocco, Singapore, Bali, Utopia, et al (there were seven of them!). Although they aren't literally impersonating the actors, Harry (Ben Reece) and Junior (Lou Galvan) bring a recognizable and campy energy to the stage. In the "Road" movies, the duo always met a mysterious woman who was always played by Dorothy Lamour. Here, the leading lady is played by Mary Ewing, an in-demand local actress and singer.

At the start of the show, when Harry and Junior find themselves chased by gangsters in Los Angeles, they decide to take a train to Palm Springs. While in the desert oasis, they somehow manage to travel back and forth through time. Frankly, the show moves so quickly that there's not a lot of time to ponder how they got to where they are! They go from Nellie Coffman's historic hotel to the Chi-Chi Club, a hip city street with a rockstar mayor, the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies, and even a gay pride parade!

The settings are enhanced by about 100 projections of people and places in our city's history. Those who know a few historical facts will appreciate the show on one level, while the rest of us will enjoy it for the parody and entertainment value. There are around 30 people in the company, and they sing and dance their way through over 25 familiar songs - or even more when including the opening of the show. It is a medley of dances from the past 75 years with snippets of about 15 different dance tunes, setting the tone for the fast-paced comedy.

Palm Springs Getaway plays from February 25 to March 13 with Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and further information are available at www.PalmCanyonTheatre.net, by phone at 760-323-5123, or at the theatre box office at 538 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs (at the corner of Alejo). The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.