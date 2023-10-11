Audition For A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic will come to life in a spectacular new production of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Theatre 29 and Director Katie Fleischman will be holding open auditions for a live stage production adapted from Charles M Schulz’s timeless story and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi. The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang sing, dance, and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Auditions will be held on October 16th at 6:30PM at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. 

The show will run December 1-17, 2023. Friday and Saturday Nights at 7PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30PM. 

Fleischman will be looking for a cast of 14-18 performers all aged 13+. All roles are open to casting:

 

CHARLIE BROWN- male- The everyman; with ever changing moods; both befriended and ostracized by all; a loser-yet-leader who is often depressed but rises out of every downfall with shining hope and determination.

 

SNOOPY- male or female- Charlie Brown’s pet beagle. A genuinely happy dog; full of energy, imagination and sass; known for his “happy dance” and his numerous alter-egos. Snoopy is very popular in the neighborhood. A physical, more than speaking, role.

 

LUCY- female- Linus’s older sister; bossy and a know-it-all, but very smart and a natural leader; has a crush on Schroeder; is ready to be older than her age; interests include psychiatry and real estate.

 

LINUS- male- Charlie Brown’s blanket-toting best friend; Sally’s love interest; the most insecure but the smartest of all the characters; an intellectual, a philosopher, a theologian.

 

SALLY- female- The youngest of the group, with a very young sounding voice; Charlie Brown’s little sister who has a crush on Linus; is adorable and spunky but often overreacts to situations. 

 

SCHROEDER- male- A piano prodigy, Lucy’s love interest; admirer of Beethoven; Charlie Brown’s second-best friend after Linus.

 

PIG PEN- male- Known for attracting dust, making him very filthy but with a good heart. 

 

FRIEDA- female- The girl who brags about her “naturally curly hair”; a total diva. 

 

VIOLET- female- Lucy and Patty’s best friend; a mean and snobby girl

PATTY- female- Not to be confused with Peppermint Patty. Best friend to Lucy and Violet; sometimes bullies the others. 

 

SHERMY- female- A friend of Charlie Brown’s. Very dry; bemoans that he has to play a shepherd in the play every year. 

 

ENSEMBLE- male and female- Kids in Charlie Brown’s class. Will lead the sing along at the end of the show.

Tickets will be available at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151. Tickets are $15.00 Regular Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for children under 12 and students with ID (A service fee will be charged). Founded in 1999, Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit (501 (c) (3)) Community theater organization.




