Photo Flash: Inside the Arts Garage 10th Annual Gala

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced that nearly 200 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming attended the nonprofit organization's 10th annual Gala SOUL PARTY on January 25.

Featuring performers Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion, this is the most important fundraiser each year at Arts Garage. This year's spectacular event included live music, a silent and live auction led by well-known auctioneer Neil Saffer, complimentary cocktails, and a plated 3-course dinner catered by Chez Gourmet.

"SOUL PARTY was an amazing success," said Waldo. "Our donors believe that Art & Music Matter, and they give generously to support Arts Garage's effort to provide access to the arts to our community. We danced the night away to some terrific soul music, and among our special guests were bandleader Tito Puente, Jr. and world famous digital artist Laurence Gartel."

"Appropriately scheduled on the Lunar New Year, this truly was a magical, memorable, musical celebration," she added, giving special praise to steering committee members Ronnie Dunayer, Lynn Ferguson, Louise Kornfeld and Susan Paulus.

Photo Credit: Studio B Squared

Sue Benach, Bridget VanArnem, Louise Kornfeld

Rocco Grasso & Anita Perlman

Phyllis & Elliot Schreiber

Tito Puente Jr., Marjorie Waldo

Pam & Chuck Halberg

Harvey & Virginia Kimmel, Ethan Dangerwing

George Williams, April Marshall of the Marshall Family Foundation





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You