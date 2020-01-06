Kravis Center Adds Diana Ross, Bill Maher and Peppa Pig To 2020 Schedule

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced three dynamite additions to its 2020 performance schedule. Tickets for these shows go on sale to donors this week, and to the general public on Saturday, January 11 at 10 am.

March 9 at 8 pm (Monday)

Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and pacing the way for contemporary music. Her international achievements were acknowledged by the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC (2007), celebrating her lustrous career of excellence in music, film, television and theatre, as well as her cultural influences, humanitarian work and her contributions to American culture. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences celebrated her remarkable career with its highest honor, The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most prestigious civilian award given to a U.S. citizen.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $59

Peppa Pig's Adventure!

May 20 at 6 pm (Wednesday)

One of the most successful family theater tours in history, in Peppa Pig's Adventure!, Peppa Pig gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to jump and play in. The wildly adored brand for preschoolers and their parents reached a new level of popularity last summer with the release of Peppa's first album and the internet buzzed with a series of Peppa Pig memes. Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $19

June 27 at 8 pm (Saturday)

For more than 25 years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on Politically Incorrect and for the last seventeen years on HBO's Real Time, Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. This same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, Religulous, directed by Larry Charles (Borat). Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, VICE. Guests on Real Time have included President Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Kerry Washington, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Kevin Costner, Barbra Streisand, Judge Judy, Chelsea Handler and Pat Buchanan. Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his eleven stand-up specials for HBO have been nominated for Emmy awards.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Tickets for these three new shows are on sale this week to Kravis Center Donors. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 11, at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.





