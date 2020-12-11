Black Box Shows Come to Lake Worth Playhouse in January

Lake Worth Playhouse has announced two upcoming shows in their Black Box theater in January.

The Boys Next Door

by Tom Griffin

January 7-17, 2021

The place is a communal residence in a New England city, where four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly "burned out" young social worker named Jack.

Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of these four, where "little things" sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this earth.

Tickets available at https://lakeworth-playhouse.ticketleap.com/boys-next-door---black-box-series/

Endgame

by Samuel Beckett

January 21-31, 2021

A pinnacle of Beckett's characteristic raw minimalism, Endgame is a pure and devastating distillation of the human essence in the face of approaching death. Endgame, originally written in French and translated into English by Beckett himself, is considered by many critics to be his greatest single work. Samuel Beckett was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969; his literary output of plays, novels, stories and poetry has earned him an uncontested place as one of the greatest writers of our time.

Tickets available at https://lakeworth-playhouse.ticketleap.com/black-box-series---end-game/.