Arts Garage in Delray Beach Launches New Livestream Virtual Concert Series Featuring Nicole Henry, Joel Zoss and More

Following the success of its popular virtual series From Our HeARTS to Your Homes, Arts Garage has announced a brand new, professionally produced music series for homebound entertainment fans missing that unique live concert experience.

Music At Home: Live From Arts Garage, a livestream virtual concert series, premieres next month and will feature some of Florida's most popular musical talents:

+ August 15 - Nicole Henry, one of the jazz world's most acclaimed vocalists. (7 pm; Tickets: $50)

+ August 19 - Joel Zoss, a folk and blues stylist and songwriter whose works have been recorded by Bonnie Raitt and Natalie Merchant, and has performed with David Bromberg, Taj Mahal, James Taylor, Paul Butterfield and more. (7 pm; Tickets: $25)

+ August 22 - Nestor Torres, the Grammy Award winning performer whose rhythmic and mellifluous flute sound pays tribute to the tradition of Latin Jazz in its purest form. Past collaborators include Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente, etc. (7 pm; Tickets: $50)

+ August 29 - Matt Brown Band, headed by the local soul, funk, and R&B musician who is the son of a jazz pianist and church organist. He started playing the bass guitar at the age of 11, and has shared the stage with numerous bands from BareNaked Ladies and Soul Asylum to The Original Wailers. (7 pm; Tickets: $15)

+ September 16 - Ariella, a popular vocalist from Sarasota who performs with her husband Nicolaas Kraster in a style that, according to their website, infuses Funk, Jazz and Samba with Blue Soul and Tango." She was nominated for Best Jazz Vocalist in Tampa. (7 pm; Tickets: $25)

According to Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, "Music At Home: Live from Arts Garage gives music lovers the best of both worlds-they can watch the concert from the comfort of home while interacting live and in real time with multi-talented performers. The audience can comment during the concert and we'll make sure the performers know what is being said. They might even respond live. It is as close to being at a live convert as possible under the current pandemic difficulties. Best of all, one person buys the ticket, and a whole room full of friends can watch for free."

"This new series, like From Our HeARTs before it, is our response to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused many businesses and arts institutions to temporarily close their doors, including Arts Garage," she adds. "But we refuse to let this virus stop the truly transformative power of music and art from giving us joy and hope, and help to heal all that is broken. If ever there has been a time for healing, it's right now.

How to Purchase Tickets to Music At Home: Live From Arts Garage:

Tickets for this new series can be purchased online at www.ArtsGarage.org.

