The Pitchfork Disney will play for a strictly limited season at Meraki Arts Bar from 20 July - 5 August.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Virginia Plain Theatre To Present THE PITCHFORK DISNEY At Meraki Arts Bar

Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain Theatre will present a long overdue revival of Philip Ridley's chocolate-coated post-apocalyptic fairy tale, The Pitchfork Disney at Meraki Arts Bar. The Pitchfork Disney is directed by Victor Kalka (Chef, Radiant Vermin) and stars indie theatre mainstays Jane Angharad and James Smithers (Albion, Gundog) as orphaned twins Presley and Haley.

For a decade, Presley and Haley have lived alone in their dead parents' apartment subsisting solely on chocolate and sleeping pills. They weave stories about the world outside: a wasteland plagued by packs of wild dogs and stalked by a masked killer. One night the arrival of a mysterious stranger turns their lives upside down: the boundaries between reality and fantasy begin to blur, compelling the siblings to confront their deepest fears and uncover the truth of what happened to their parents.

"I've had a deep fascination with this play for many years," explains director Victor Kalka, "It has lingered in my subconscious, and now I'm thrilled to bring it to life on stage. The Pitchfork Disney feels different every time I pick it up, it's like a Rorschach test that reflects back to you your own fears and desires. Ridley's writing is so visceral and richly imaginative intertwining dark themes with biting humour, I've never read anything quite like it."

Since its debut in 1991, The Pitchfork Disney has become a cult classic, and was a seminal work of the provocative 'in-yer-face' theatre style that began in the UK. 'In-yer-face' is characterised by its shocking visuals and intense language, and includes the work of writers such as Mark Ravenhill and Sarah Kane who were influenced by this play.

The Pitchfork Disney will play for a strictly limited season at Meraki Arts Bar from 20 July - 5 August.

written by Philip Ridley

directed by Victor Kalka

Cast

Jane Angharad
James Hartley
James Smithers
Harry Winsome

assistant director Frances Colin

intimacy coordinator Shy Magsalin

lighting designer Jasmin Borsovszky

produced by Virginia Plain Theatre

photography Clare Hawley

previews 20 & 21 July 2023 opening night Saturday 22 July 2023

season Tuesday - Saturday, 25 July - 5 August 2023

Bookings bit.ly/vp-pitch23



Recommended For You