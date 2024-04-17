STUFF Comes to the Great Canadian Theatre Company in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming in May at the Great Canadian Theatre Company is the newest production from 100 Watt Productions and its Youth Ensemble, STUFF.

STUFF is about… our stuff. And us. And the planet we call home.

Imagine a time when teens all over the planet—TTFs (Teenage Task Forces)—unite with one goal: eliminate ‘stuff.’ STUFF is a story about our attachments, consumption patterns, the challenge of letting go, and a generation that is turning hope into action. Come witness a year in the life of TTF Canada.

STUFF is professional theatre that is—by creative necessity—co–created and performed by youth. Set within the ongoing climate crisis, it speaks to all generations, but the lucid, determined lens of youth leads the conversation.

Like all 100 Watt Productions, STUFF involves the youth in each step of the process. The script includes their writing, conversations, and research into the impact of human production and consumption of ‘stuff’ on the environment. The youth influence design choices from sound to the GCTC’s lobby display. For example, William is STUFF’s composer and live musician, Sophie creates the show’s artwork, Jax and Sébastien assist with script editing, and Adele fact-checks the science.

“I realize more and more that my job as co-Creator and Director is to listen, watch, and let the youth lead. I shape their wisdom and anarchic spirit into a play,” Kristina says. “While I may teach them, I learn 3x as much.”

Members of the 100 Watt Youth Ensemble have been artists in residence with GCTC for the past two seasons.

The show runs for four nights at GCTC’s Studio Theatre, along with two sold-out student matinees.