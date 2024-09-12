The Great Canadian Theatre Company To Open 50th Anniversary Season With Classic Canadian Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Canadian Theatre Company will open its 50th Anniversary Season on September 26th, with the production of The Anger in Ernest and Ernestine by Robert Morgan, Martha Ross, and Leah Cherniak. Directed by Geoff McBride, and starring Drew Moore and Maryse Fernandes, a hometown team of Ottawa's finest take on this Canadian comedy classic.

As the show opens, Ernest and Ernestine are moving into their first home together: a tiny basement apartment they share with a large, temperamental furnace. Can their newly found love sustain cohabitation? The play's themes will be familiar to anyone who has ever had to share a small space with a lover/spouse, a friend, or a family member.

"The play is a hoot, and a great way to kick off this golden anniversary season,” says Director Geoff McBride. “It's got it all! Comedy, love, heartbreak, hats, and home heating! Rehearsals have been darn delightful, and I can't wait to share our shenanigans with the patrons of GCTC!”

The Anger in Ernest and Ernestine was written more than 35 years ago by Cherniak, Ross, and Morgan, who developed the play through a process of improvisation. The play has been mounted numerous times to delighted audiences across Canada and beyond since its debut in 1987. It is considered a Canadian classic.

TICKETS

Tickets are available online at gctc.ca or from the box office. For financial accessibility, limited Pick-Your-Price tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please see the website for details or contact the box office.

PRE-SHOW DISCUSSION

There will be a pre-show discussion on Wednesday, September 25, at 6 pm, prior to the second preview show, featuring Artistic Director Sarah Kitz and Playwright Robert Morgan. The discussion will take place at the GCTC lobby and is free and open to the public.

ACCESSIBILITY & PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Reduced Capacity Performances – September 27 & October 1: These shows are sold at reduced capacity for those looking for a bit more space between you and your seat-neighbour. Masking is required at these performances.

1975 Pricing (New!) – September 29: On the first Sunday of each GCTC production, we are offering special “1975 Pricing” on tickets. Beginning at noon the day before, any unsold tickets can be purchased for our original 1975 price of only $3.50. To purchase, use promo code: 1975 at checkout or mention “1975 price” when calling or visiting the box office. This initiative replaces Pay-What-You-Decide pricing for the 24-25 Season.

Relaxed Performance – October 1: Tuesday the 1st is also a relaxed performance. During these performances, you are welcome to get up, move, stretch, leave and re-enter the theatre as your body needs. This show is also a reduced capacity performance with required masking.

ASL Performance – October 4: This show features ASL interpretation. For the best seats, book with the code “ASL” or call the box office.

Comments