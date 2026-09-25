Review: ToToToo Theatre's JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an Ambitious and Emotionally Charged Production

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Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s landmark 1995 album, blends grunge‑era storytelling with contemporary themes of identity, trauma, and healing. With a book by Diablo Cody and a score built from Morissette’s iconic catalogue, the musical follows the Healy family as they navigate the fractures beneath their picture-perfect suburban life.

At the heart of the story is MJ Healy (Stefania Wheelhouse), a mother determined to maintain control as she navigates personal turmoil she refuses to acknowledge. Her husband, Steve (Nicholas Amott), is consumed by work and emotional distance, while their son Nick (Drew Werbowski) grapples with the expectations placed on him as the family’s “golden child.” Their adopted daughter, Frankie (Marlayah McLeod), pushes against the boundaries of identity, activism, and belonging, clashing with her family’s desire for stability. Using Morissette’s music, the show explores identity, family dynamics, and the tension between public perfection and private truth. The story builds toward a reckoning, where each character is forced to confront the personal demons they’ve avoided.

ToToToo Theatre’s production, directed by Lisa Dunn, arrived on the Great Canadian Theatre Company stage with a special treat: Alanis Morissette’s parents were in attendance for the preview, a fitting nod to the Ottawa‑born artist whose work shaped the musical’s soul.

Vocally, the cast is in excellent form. The harmonies are rich, the leads deliver with conviction, and the emotional weight of the score is clearly communicated. Unfortunately, persistent sound and mic issues made dialogue and lyrics difficult to discern throughout the show. These distractions repeatedly pulled the audience’s focus away, preventing full immersion in the story’s emotional arc.

Marlayah McLeod and the cast of ToToToo Theatre's Jagged Little Pill.

Photo by Laura Collins.

A standout performance comes from Kay Vukelic as Jo, Frankie’s best friend and lover, whose vocal power and emotional delivery cut through the roughest moments. Jo’s iconic songs, like “Hand in My Pocket” and “You Oughta Know,” land with a punch, offering some of the night’s most compelling scenes.

Wheelhouse gives a resonant performance as MJ Healy, the outwardly perfect wife and mother who seems ready to shatter at any moment. She balances MJ’s bubbly exterior with her short fuse that occasionally rises to the surface, despite her best intentions.

McLeod’s Frankie brings me right back to my own high school years, where experimentation, staying true to your core values, and a desire to defy norms all compete for attention.

The ensemble is exceptionally talented, and Alianne Rozon’s choreography is one of the production’s strongest assets. Movement is sharp, expressive, and often thrilling, at one point utilizing handheld lights in an expressive way. At times, however, the dynamism of the ensemble overpowers the principal characters, especially in scenes meant to centre intimate emotional beats. More targeted spot lighting could help maintain focus on the main singers, ensuring the choreography enhances rather than outshines the storytelling.

Thalia Paterson’s costume design is rooted firmly in the 1990s grunge aesthetic. The wardrobe, largely consisting of band shirts, instantly places the audience in the era that shaped Morissette’s music.

Projections (Jacob Atkinson) are used with restraint, offering subtle background texture rather than attempting to build entire environments. This allows physical staging to remain the primary storytelling tool.

Stefania Wheelhouse and the cast of ToToToo Theatre's Jagged Little Pill.

Photo by Laura Collins.

The musical’s most devastating number, “Uninvited,” is handled with care and emotional precision. In the pivotal scene where MJ confronts her younger, long‑suppressed self, the staging leans into the song’s haunting melody and psychological tension. The result is beautifully performed, capturing the internal battle at the core of MJ’s journey.

Despite its technical hurdles, ToToToo’s staging of Jagged Little Pill stands on a strong artistic foundation. The committed performances, striking choreography, and thoughtful design choices honour the raw emotional core of Morissette’s music. If the production team can iron out the sound issues, this would be a solid and emotionally resonant interpretation of the musical. With the run nearly sold out, now is the moment to grab tickets.

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