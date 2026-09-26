Review: MÁM Brings Ritual and Revelry to the National Arts Centre

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MÁM, Dublin Theatre Festival, 2019. Photo by Ros Kavanagh.

The Olivier Award-nominated sensation MÁM arrived at the National Arts Centre this week to open NAC Dance’s 2026-2027 season. Choreographed by Michael Keegan-Dolan, MÁM is a collision of ritual, revelry, and human connection.

The word MÁM carries several meanings in Gaelic: a mountain pass, a handful, a yoke, and an obligation. This production draws from all of them, shifting from the feeling of standing alone in a vast wilderness to the exuberance of a wedding celebration (complete with the inappropriate drunken uncle stereotype) to the solemn atmosphere of a wake. Rather than telling a linear story, the show aims to stir sensations.

The opening sequence feels almost otherworldly. A ram-headed figure towers over a sleeping maiden dressed in white. The image is striking, but the tone quickly pivots into humour. The young woman wakes, searches for a bag of chips, and begins to munch on them. The ram then reveals himself to be the virtuoso Irish concertina player, Cormac Begley. The shift from mythic to mundane sets the tone for the rest of the evening.

Begley is joined by five contemporary musicians who create a soundscape that feels simultaneously ancient and electric. The twelve dancers of Teaċ Daṁsa swirl, swoon, and surrender completely to the music. Vocalizations appear throughout the work in the form of laughter and screaming. This can be uncomfortable, infectious, or both. The set design by Sabine Dargent is minimalist, with few props. Chairs become extensions of the dancers as they sit, stack, drag, and spin with them.

MÁM, Dublin Theatre Festival, 2019. Photo by Ros Kavanagh.

One of the most striking visual elements occurs when the back curtain drops at an angle, creating a subtle sense of imbalance. Costumes, by Hyemi Shin, lean toward dresses and formalwear, reinforcing the feeling of attending a special gathering. The music ranges from traditional Irish tunes to psychedelic jazz. The entire performance feels like a ritual, although its purpose is left for each audience member to interpret.

The audience is drawn into the experience through Adam Silverman’s lighting design that extends from the stage into the theatre. It enlarges the space and creates the impression that everyone is gathered in a single meeting place, sharing something profound.

MÁM is an imaginative and visceral work that prioritizes interconnection over narrative. It is a beautiful piece that leaves you energized and full of vitality. MÁM is on stage September 26, 2026, at the National Arts Centre’s Southam Hall. Tickets may be purchased at the link below. Click here to find out more about NAC Dance’s 2026-2027 season.

Watch the trailer for MÁM:

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