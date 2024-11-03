O CHRISTMAS TEA to Play The Victoria Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy will take the stage at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, December 8 at 3 P.M. in downtown Dayton. For over a decade British Comedy legends James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been flooding auditoriums with joy and laughter in their multi-award winning tea-themed comedies. Renowned for their impeccable timing, flawless physical comedy and movement skills, and endearing chemistry, the duo delivers a night of unbridled hilarity that will leave your cheeks rosy from laughter and your spirits soaring with festive cheer.

As the holiday season approaches, James and Jamesy are set to tour their flagship production O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy, which has worked its way into the hearts and annual traditions of thousands of theater-goers across North America.

“Theater is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy character. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

To James, on-stage events are make-believe and the audience is of the real world. To Jamesy, on-stage events are real and the audience doesn't exist. This vast difference in perspectives dissolves as the play progresses, and audiences find themselves compelled to join the performers in the world of imagination and in the delight of ‘play'.

Knowles adds, “We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and with a deeper connection not only with their immediate companions, but also with the entire audience who shared in the magical experience.”

“At this time of year, we're inspired to dream big and tap into our child-like imagination,” says Aaron Malkin. “O Christmas Tea is a show that brings family and friends together. For those who've already made it part of their holiday tradition, we're excited to introduce new elements that will make this year's performance even more unforgettable.”

“Every year the tour gets bigger and the show develops, which keeps the whole experience fresh and thrilling for audiences and ourselves,” adds Malkin. “We will be sharing this show with tens of thousands of people over 60 shows in 37 cities this November and December. We can't wait!”

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

Showtime: December 8, 2024, 2 P.M.

Venue: Victoria Theatre, 138 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402, United States

Tickets are available at daytonlive.org, ochristmastea.com, by phone at 937-228-3630, or at the main Dayton Live box office at the Schuster Center at 2nd and Main Streets in downtown Dayton.

Full tour dates and listing details at www.ochristmastea.com

