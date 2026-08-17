NORTHANGER ABBEY Extension to Continue at Guild Festival Theatre

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Guild Festival Theatre has announced an extension of Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, now playing through August 28 at the Greek Theatre in Scarborough's Guild Park & Gardens.

The extension marks the first time in Guild Festival Theatre history that the company has extended its summer season due to demand.

Adapted and directed by Tyler J. Seguin, the world-premiere production transforms Austen's novel into a high-energy romantic comedy featuring four actors playing more than 20 characters.

"I'm thrilled that Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey has been so popular that we need to extend the summer season for the first time in GFT's history," Seguin said. "It means so much to see audiences embrace a world premiere this fully."

The cast features Georgia Findlay, Isaiah Kolundzic, Andrew Prashad and Kiana Woo. Prashad makes his Guild Festival Theatre debut with the production, while Findlay, Kolundzic and Woo return to the company.

Northanger Abbey follows Catherine Morland, a voracious reader whose love of sensational novels sometimes makes it difficult for her to distinguish fiction from reality. After leaving her quiet village for the social world of Bath, Catherine encounters friendship, romance and intrigue before traveling to the mysterious Northanger Abbey, where her imagination begins transforming everyday events into evidence of a sinister family secret.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Alex Amini, production designer Elisia Evans, sound designer Shawn Piccione, lighting designer Honey Hoseiny, stage manager Kiera Doerksen Smith, choreographer and assistant stage manager Leah Wilton, assistant director Bonnie Duff and dramaturg Helen Juvonen. Philip Trajcevski provides set carpentry, with puppet design by Em Evans.

Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey now continues at the Greek Theatre in Scarborough's Guild Park & Gardens through August 28.

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