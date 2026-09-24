Previews: LOUISE PITRE in Concert at the Shenkman Arts Centre on October 27th

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Louise Pitre - Photo by Ari Uzi.

Louise Pitre arrives on stage with the full force of a career that has shaped Canadian musical theatre for decades; her upcoming concert at the Shenkman Arts Centre is bound to be an unforgettable experience. Best known to theatre fans for originating the role of Donna Sheridan in the Toronto and Broadway productions of Mamma Mia!, Pitre has long been celebrated for her emotional intensity, her unmistakable vocal power, and her ability to make every performance feel personal.

Ahead of her upcoming performance in Ottawa, I was able to ask Pitre about her artistic evolution, the characters that still live within her, and what she hopes audiences will feel when the lights go down and the music begins.

At this stage in your career, is there anything that feels different about stepping onto a stage now compared to earlier chapters of your life?

Yes. The simple fact that after all these years I can still do it amazes me! Ha! I feel I bring a big bag of life lived.

How has your artistic process evolved over the years, and what guides you when you choose a repertoire?

I have gravitated more to choosing songs I really want to sing! I have learned over the years that if I enjoy singing a song, the audience enjoys it that much more.

You have portrayed iconic roles that audiences still associate with you. How do those characters continue to influence your artistry, and do any of them resurface emotionally when you perform in concert? What I love about doing a concert is that I can sing a song out of context. And yes, the character does resurface. I can put myself in ’that’ place for those few minutes. I adore that challenge.

You’ve worked with some extraordinary creatives across Canada, as well as internationally. Is there a collaboration that changed how you think about performance or storytelling?

I was lucky enough to work with Rob Wellan (sadly not with us anymore) in one of the first shows I ever did in London, Ontario, at the McManus Studio. It was a musical revue, and I had to sing “Maybe This Time”. I was young and so green - I over-sang!!! He told me he didn’t want to hear anything above a mezzo-forte until the last section of the song. It was a valuable lesson to SAVE IT so that when the big moment comes it is effective!

It feels like the Canadian musical theatre scene is in a period of growth right now. Are there any emerging voices that are inspiring to you and where do you see the most meaningful opportunities for the industry to evolve?

There are many new voices and encouraging work being done. Irene Sankoff and David Hein and their musical, Come From Away, is a gem. It is respectful of a true story and is full of smarts and heart!!! Ahmed Moneka & Jesse LaVercombe wrote a fantastic book for the musical, It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken. It was a superb first production at Theatre Aquarius with special mention to the inspired choreographer Marc Kimelman. I have to single out Nick Green who has written so many great scripts! I also have to single out the particularly affecting Dinner with the Duchess and Casey and Diana.

Louise Pitre - Photo by Jonathan Ellul.

I understand that your concerts interweave personal stories with musical theatre songs. What helps you strike the balance between intimacy and performance?

I am myself and talk to the audience as I do my friends. I do not script my stories. I let myself say it the way I feel it at the moment. Every audience dictates the mood of the evening, and I love to go with it.

As people return home after your concert, what do you hope they understand about you as an artist at this moment in time and what feeling do you hope they carry with them?

I hope they understand that I give every single iota of energy and commitment to my performance because I feel a huge responsibility and honour to be given their valuable time listening to me. As they leave, I hope they will think what an audience member recently said to me after my concert at the Collingwood Music Festival, “I don’t know who was having more fun here, you or us!!!”

For one night only, Ottawa audiences will have the chance to experience a performer whose impact on Canadian theatre is undeniable, yet whose artistry continues to evolve. Whether revisiting beloved roles or sharing new pieces of her own story, Pitre’s upcoming concert promises an evening shaped by depth, warmth, and the unmistakable presence of one of Canada’s most enduring musical theatre voices.

Click here for more information or click the link below to purchase tickets to Pitre’s concert on October 27, 2026 at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

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