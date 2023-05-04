Banff International String Quartet Festival Performers Revealed

The festival runs September 1-3.

Banff International String Quartet Festival Performers Revealed

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced that the Banff International String Quartet Festival (BISQFest) will take place this fall from September 1st through 3rd. Created in 2017, BISQFest grew out of the phenomenal success of the triennial Banff International String Quartet Competition (BISQC). Set against the backdrop of the stunning Rocky Mountains, BISQFest is an immersive experience held over the span of three days, featuring live concerts, movie screenings, artists' talks, and open rehearsals. The first in-person festival since 2018 welcomes two dozen celebrated artists from North America and Europe.

Featured Performers at BISQFest 2023 include: New Orford String Quartet, Viano String Quartet, Leonkoro Quartet, Dior Quartet, Michael Bridge, Anna Štube, Ema Nikolovska, Gilles Vonsattel Joel Quarrington, Barry Shiffman, Dr. Thomas Wolf, Alon Nashman, Carmen Braden, and Larry Weinstein.

"BISQFest 2023 promises to be an exceptional experience for the music lover," says Barry Shiffman, Director of the Banff International String Quartet Competition and Festival. "We have assembled a roster of two dozen brilliant musicians from around the world who will descend on Banff to create, perform, and celebrate the incredible riches of the chamber music repertoire. I look forward to welcoming you to Banff Centre and do hope you can join us in September. A magical weekend of music in the mountains awaits."

BISQFest packages go on sale to the public on May 10th, with individual event tickets to follow in early summer. Package options include a full access passport to eight live concerts, three-night, or four-night on-site accommodation, shared meals in the Vistas Dining Room, and access to special events during the festival. There is a passport-only option for those not requiring accommodation.

Banff Centre is pleased to once again be partnering with the Violin Channel for BISQFest 2023.

For more information on artists, programming, or packages for BISQFest 2023 please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240550®id=184&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.banffcentre.ca%2Fbanff-international-string-quartet-festival?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Banff International String Quartet Festival Performers Revealed
