The National Arts Centre Unveils New Season For 2024-2025

The National Arts Centre revealed its programming for the 2024-2025 season. Building on the success of the current season featuring some of the most diverse and creative Canadian and International Artists, the 2024-2025 season will take audiences on breathtaking journeys through an enthralling blend of powerful new works and absolute classics.



The 2024-2025 season begins with SPHERE, a 10-day festival running from September 10 - 20. It will pick up themes from the NAC's first SPHERE festival in Fall 2022 around the exploration of our relationship to Earth and the environment, with a focus on rivers, water and watersheds. Produced by the NAC Orchestra and curated by festival Artistic Director Alexander Shelley, SPHERE will engage all the NAC's artistic disciplines, with participation from NAC Dance, English Theatre, Indigenous Theatre, French Theatre, Popular Music and Variety, and 1 Elgin Culinary Arts.

SPHERE will feature a new dance commission, choreographed by Andrea Peña and orchestral concerts curated with and performed by renowned artists including Jeremy Dutcher, playwright Christine Beaulieu and soprano Renée Fleming. In addition, the festival will premiere newly commissioned radio plays by Canadian playwrights David Yee and Berni Stapleton, with composers Chris Thornborrow and Duane Andrews, a theatrical dance piece by prominent Indigenous choreographer Santee Smith, and a specially curated dinner by Indigenous resident chef Chris Commandant.



And that is just the beginning, as the season welcomes several significant milestones. Executive Producer for NAC Dance Caroline Ohrt introduces her inaugural season featuring the most creative choreographers and artists. Indigenous Theatre Artistic Director Kevin Loring commemorates five years since the Mòshkamo Indigenous Arts Festival welcomed Indigenous Theatre's opening season. Music Director Alexander Shelley celebrates his 10th season conducting the NAC Orchestra. English Theatre Artistic Director Nina Lee Aquino continues the success of her first season, inviting audiences on a theatrical odyssey. French Theatre Artistic Director Mani Soleymanlou shares personal works created by some of the best Francophone artists and organizations, and Popular Music and Variety Executive Producer Heather Gibson continues to reach beyond the stage to showcase legendary performers and up-and-coming artists from Canada and around the globe.

"The performing arts are essential to the human experience, inviting us to connect with beauty and wonder, laughter and tears." said NAC President and CEO Christopher Deacon. "Through performance and story, the arts bring us together and enable us to learn from one another. We invite everyone to come and experience our extraordinary 2024-2025 season, featuring wonderful performances and brilliant artists from across Canada and around the world. We greatly look forward to welcoming you to the NAC."

All six NAC artistic leaders have created exceptional opportunities to take both audiences and artists on an exciting journey on stage and beyond for the 2024-2025 season.

