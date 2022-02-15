World-Renowned Operatic Baritone Sherrill Milnes Stars In Opera Naples' Production Of ON THE TOWN

World-renowned operatic baritone Sherrill Milnes has been invited by Opera Naples to star as the narrator of their production of the Broadway classic, On the Town. The one-time performance of this musical will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14 in Cambier Park located at 755 8th Ave S, Naples, FL.

On the Town is set in New York City where Three Sailors are caught up in a whirlwind of an adventure searching for love 24-hours before heading off to battle in World War II. This musical is based on the 1944 ballet Fancy Free. Developed by Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the musical score of On the Town has produced several songs that remain as some of the largest Broadway hits to date.

"I have gotten to know Sherrill over the years now and working with him again will be such a joy," said Artistic Director, Ramón Tebar, "We are thrilled to have him joining our cast for this American classic. Sherrill Milnes is one of the greatest and most distinguished American baritones and we are honored to have his participation in our Festival. This will definitely be a performance to remember."

Milnes is the winner of three Grammy Awards and is the most recorded American singer of his time. In 2008, Milnes received the Opera News Award for Distinguished Achievement for his world-renowned work. Milnes has sung in over 650 performances at the Metropolitan Opera, where he was honored with 16 new productions, seven opening nights, and 10 national telecasts. As a leading artist in the world's great opera houses, Milnes has performed and recorded with Domingo, Pavarotti, Caballé, Sutherland, Sills, Horne, Price and Tebaldi.

Tickets for On the Town currently start at $28 for general admission. Opera Naples members will receive discounted tickets. Limited wheelchair accessibility is available. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.operanaples.org/on-events/on-the-town-2022/, call (239) 963-9050 or email info@operanaples.org.