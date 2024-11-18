Winter Park Arts Weekend 2025 to Take Place in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The city's Arts & Culture Alliance is preparing to host Arts Weekend, presented by AdventHealth and the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2025. This four-day arts extravaganza is designed to celebrate arts in Winter Park and highlight the 22 members of the Alliance. It will feature dozens of community events and performances at Central Park's Main Stage and many cultural venues throughout the city. In addition to the entertainment and activities, local merchants and restaurants will also be offering Arts Weekend specials and activities at their specific business locations.

The Winter Park Arts & Culture Alliance's mission is to enhance and improve awareness and visibility of the 22 non-profit organizations within the city limits who provide arts programming. Arts Weekend supports this mission and daily highlights will include:

Thursday, February 20, 6:30 p.m.: At the Center for Health & Wellbeing, together the Winter Park Health Foundation and AdventHealth will present a keynote speaker and engaging performances to emphasize the important correlation between arts and health.

Friday, February 21, 6:30 p.m.: The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park will present Big Band Spirituals, a unique concert blending the soulful depth of African American spirituals with the vibrant energy of big band jazz. Bring your blankets and chairs to Central Park for this FREE event.

Saturday, February 22, 1 to 4 p.m.: Central Park will serve as the beautiful backdrop for Art in the Park. Enjoy a variety of performances from the main stage and interactive art & culture activities on the lawn, all presented by Alliance members and their artists. This opportunity to learn more about Art & Culture Alliance members and their programming is sure to inspire everyone.

Sunday, February 23: Visit our Alliance member locations to enjoy their amazing facilities and programming, many of which are FREE. Also enjoy special discounts at Winter Park's unique boutiques or a special dish, beverage or dessert at one of our unique restaurants and eateries.

Comments