VIOLET Emerges On The Garden Stage

There's honey in the bushes, Lord, and water in the well... Garden Theatre's 12th season continues with the folk musical Violet. Directed by Tara Kromer, the production will transport Winter Garden audiences to 1964 Appalachia, where a young woman decides to take a trip that could change her future. Violet runs January 24 - February 9, 2020.

Years ago, a stray hatchet left its mark on Violet's face. She has spent a decade struggling to find a doctor to heal her disfigurement, with no success. Violet is a powerful folk musical that tells the story of a young woman who travels cross-country with one last hope to be healed by a minister, and how she discovers the meaning of true beauty along the way.

Violet includes Music Direction by Chris Endsley, Scenic Design by Timothy J. Dygert, Lighting Design by Bert Scott , and Sound Design by Jack Audet.

The production will feature Holli Trisler as Violet, Raleigh Mosely II as Flick, Brian Zealand as Monty, Sean Powell as Father, and Caiti Fallon as Young Vi. Rounding out the talented cast are Wendy Starkand, Russell Stephens, Nicholas Wainwright, Nyeshia Smith, Jade L. Jones, and Justin Mousseau.

In partnership with Signing Shadows, Garden Theatre will present an ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 pm. The interpreters will be located in front of the stage on the far right. For more information about the best seating to view the interpreters, please email BoxOffice@gardentheatre.org

Tickets: $35 - $37 (discounts available for youth/seniors/active and retired military). Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 ext. 208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org





