VIDEO: Benjamin Neil Releases New Song 'Saltwater' Dedicated to Volunteers in the Central Florida Arts Community

Benjamin Neil has dropped a new song, Saltwater, dedicated to the volunteers who serve the Central Florida arts community.

Get the song at li.sten.to/benjaminneil. 100% of the proceeds from this single benefit Feed the Need FL.

Check out the music video below!

The Central Florida area is home to one of the largest and most energetic populations of artists and entertainers in the nation. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this community saw venues, tours, theme parks, studios, and more shuttered, leaving them with no prospect of a return to work. In response, Feed the Need Florida arose and partnered with St. Luke's United Methodist Church, the Plaza Live, and various arts community leaders to support these professionals by distributing hot meals and fresh produce every Tuesday and Friday. Since the beginning of this program on May 12, Feed the Need Florida has distributed over 6,000 care packages.

