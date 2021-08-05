Tickets On Sale Friday for THE JUNGLE BOOK Orlando Ballet's First Production of the 2021/22 Season 

Tickets go on sale for Orlando Ballet's season opening show, The Jungle Book, at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021.

Performances take place October 7 through October 10, 2021 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. A one-hour Family & Sensory-Friendly performance is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. Ticket prices start at $24 and may be purchased by visiting drphillipscenter.org or calling 407.358.6603 or visiting the Dr. Phillips Center box office in person. Groups of 10 or more may call (407) 203-3735.

"Kicking off the 2021-2022 season of 'romance & adventure' with this storybook ballet is an invitation to audiences to come and be absolutely captivated by the dazzling visuals and beautiful dance," said Robert Hill, artistic director of the Orlando Ballet.

Extraordinary, larger-than-life-size puppetry and vibrant costuming will bring The Jungle Book to life. Based on the Rudyard Kipling short stories, and the many famed The Jungle Book movies, the colorful ballet was created by award-winning choreographer Toni Pimble, artistic director of Eugene Ballet. Audiences of all ages will delight in the spirited adventures of Mowgli, Baloo the Bear, Shere Khan the tiger and Kaa the snake.

"We can't imagine a more exciting way to introduce the community to our 2021-2022 season and company," said Cheryl Collins, executive director of Orlando Ballet. Dancers from across the country auditioned for an opportunity to join the company. Making their debut with Orlando Ballet this season are dancers John Abenanty, Darion Flores, Trevor Stalcup, McKenzie Thomas and Brian Warkentien (apprentice).