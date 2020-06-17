The Studio Theatre Presents VIRTUAL PLAY READINGS

Enjoy a Free Virtual Play Reading every Friday at 1pm: This week, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its eighth Virtual Play Reading with: Accommodation by Greg Burdick on Friday, June 19th at 1pm EDT. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.

Accommodation was a finalist in the 2019 Scripts from Scratch staged readings at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. Join us now as we revisit this thought-provoking play using this new virtual platform.

The cast includes Patti McGuire playing Anne Roteman, Brittney M. Caldwell as Mrs. Newsome, Heather Currie as Celeste Dawkins, Vallea E. Woodbury as Ruth Lopez, Malakai Green as Michael Newsome, and Nathaniel Niemi reading Stage Directions.



The Virtual Management Team is composed of Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Reading Graphics Kenneth Constant, Sound Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, as well as Stage Manager Amber Sacks, Company Manager/Editor Ryan Loeckel, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, and Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson.

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

Streams on June 19th at 1pm EDT | Live Virtual Talkback with Actors to follow. Like us on Facebook | Follow our YouTube | Watch on our Website

Price: Our Virtual Play Reading Series is FREE. Donations encouraged to www.BroadwayCares.Org

