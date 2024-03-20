The Studio Theatre Announces SUMMER SHOWS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Studio Theatre has revealed their 2024 summer shows.

The Studio Theatre has historically focused on presenting works relevant to their community and current events. Now, in the summer they are letting our hair down.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS | Don't feed the plants!

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken

In this gleefully gruesome sci-fi musical a florist's assistant, Seymour, lives on skid row, home to broken dreams and dead ends. Seymour's green thumb blessing becomes a curse when he inadvertently brings home a flesh eating plant that he names Audrey Two. Named after Seymour's secret crush, the carnivorous plant uses their rhythm and blues style to tempt Seymour with promises of love, fortune, and greener horizons. This deviously delicious Broadway smash hit follows Seymour as he plays nursemaid to the predatory plant's growing demand for more, more, MORE. Scored with witty sixties inspired music composed by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), this horticultural horror will have you screaming with laughter. Just remember, whatever they offer you, DON'T FEED THE PLANTS!

DATES: Preview: May 29-30, 2024 | Opening: 5-31-24 | Closing: 6-29-24

Tickets: $30 for previews | $45 for performances

EXIT LAUGHING | When friendship is truly "urned."

By Paul Elliott

Meet Connie, Leona, Millie, and Mary, a fabulous foursome akin to the Golden Girls. These sassy southern ladies have gathered for the past thirty years for giggles, gossip, and girl-time at their weekly bridge soiree. When Mary passes away the group wants to honor their dearly departed with one more unforgettable escapade. In a moment of spirited spontaneity, they decide to borrow her ashes from the funeral parlor for one last card game together. What follows is an evening filled with laughter, unexpected surprises, and a newfound appreciation for the joy of living life to the fullest. Have a cocktail with your friends and make a toast to life while you enjoy this hilarious heartwarming comedy that will have you dying from laughter.

DATES: Preview: July 30-Aug 1, 2024 | Opening: 8-2-24 | Closing: 8-24-24

Tickets: $25 for previews | $40 for performances

ABOUT THE STUDIO THEATRE:

The Studio Theatre is an extension of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, located in The Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages community. This venue is open to all and is operated by Significant Productions, Inc. The Studio Theatre is led by Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Production Managers, Leslie Becker and Mark Kirschenbaum; Resident Set and Props Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Audio Supervisor, Kimber King; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager/Videographer, Ryan Loeckel; Resident Production Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Dutchess of Carpentry, Alison Scharvella; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Marketing Director, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Assistant, Jessica Nix; The Studio Theatre House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant House Manager, Nichole Pollack.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

For each performance, doors open thirty minutes before curtain. All dates and plays are subject to change. More information about The Studio Theatre's Summer Season is available online at the button below. *All shows this season will have 1:00pm matinees **All shows are produced by Significant Productions, Inc: www.SignificantProductions.org.

FOR SUMMER & SEASON NINE TICKETS:

March 20 - Inaugural Subscription renewals $89.50

March 20 - Subscription renewals begin $140 | Summer Add On (Subscriber): $70

April 17 - New Season Subscriptions will go on sale $140

April 17 - Individual Tickets go on sale (prices listed above)

April 17 - Summer Show Bundles (Non-Subscriber): $75

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.