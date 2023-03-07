Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Skivvies to Return to The Abbey in March

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning singer/actor/musicians out of NYC. 

Mar. 07, 2023  
The award-winning vocal duo THE SKIVVIES return to The Abbey with their stripped-down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric original music on March 13 at 8 p.m.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning singer/actor/musicians out of NYC. Not only is the music stripped down, but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide and Marry Me a Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pagaent and on the OUT 100 list of "most compelling actors of 2014") became YouTube sensations with their Skivvies covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows and now this "musically thrilling" undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences across the country.

Tickets to The Skivvies at The Abbey are $25 for General Admission and $35 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating. Tickets are available at www.EventBrite.com.

For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.




South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates During 25th Anniversary Ga Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates During 25th Anniversary Gala
​​​​​​​South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will debut a new arts recognition program as part of its 25th anniversary charity gala set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month Photo
SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month
Osceola Art will kick off Spring with a musical comedy filled with familiar songs and dance moves that will bring you right back to the 1960's. Beginning Friday, March 10th and running through Sunday, March 26th Sweet Charity will be live on the Main Stage.
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at New Generation Theatrical Photo
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at New Generation Theatrical
Who is creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky? It’s the Addams family of course! This iconic, weird and wacky family first graced the pages of the New Yorker in a comic strip by Charles Addams 85 years ago and since then have spawned a fan-favorite 1960’s TV show, a series of films and even a recent hit series, “Wednesday”, on Netflix. But in Andrew Lippa’s 2010 Broadway musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, audiences get to see a new side of the macabre exploits of Gomez, Morticia and their family – told through the magic of musical theatre. But like everything the Addams family does, this musical is far from normal. And New Generation Theatrical’s latest production of the musical hits all the right notes (played on an old, dusty organ of course) and creates an immersive treat that is a thrill to experience.
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - Apr Photo
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - April 22
The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the smashing Off-Broadway sensation - SHOUT! The Mod Musical - running March 17 through April 22, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 

share