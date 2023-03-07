The Skivvies to Return to The Abbey in March

The award-winning vocal duo THE SKIVVIES return to The Abbey with their stripped-down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric original music on March 13 at 8 p.m.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning singer/actor/musicians out of NYC. Not only is the music stripped down, but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide and Marry Me a Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pagaent and on the OUT 100 list of "most compelling actors of 2014") became YouTube sensations with their Skivvies covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows and now this "musically thrilling" undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences across the country.

Tickets to The Skivvies at The Abbey are $25 for General Admission and $35 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating. Tickets are available at www.EventBrite.com.

For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.