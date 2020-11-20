The Orlando Philharmonic Announces Lineup of Holiday Concerts for Remainder of 2020

The Orlando Philharmonic has announced a lineup of free and paid holiday concerts to close out the year, in multiple locations throughout Central Florida. This includes annual holiday performances, as well as the introduction of a new holiday series taking place at The Plaza Live.

"All of us at the Orlando Philharmonic are excited and proud to be offering this outstanding lineup of December programs," says Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. "I've loved Christmas music since I was a kid, and it always puts a smile on my face. In this time when we all could use some holiday cheer, I'm glad we can still play music in a safe and responsible way, taking advantage of our pleasant December weather and attractive outdoor venues. The holidays are all about traditions, and even in a year when so much is different, we're so happy to continue the tradition of sharing holiday music with our family and friends."

Below is the full lineup of upcoming Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra concerts for the remainder of 2020:

Home for the Holidays: A Midnight Clear

Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:30 & 7:30 p.m. | Festival Park

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/home-for-the-holidays-a-midnight-clear/

Artists

Victor Vanacore, conductor

Dustin Morgan, bass

Victor Vanacore III, drums

CJ Emmons, vocals

The Holiday Singers

Program Description

Come home for the holidays and enjoy the sounds of the season as Guest Conductor Victor Vanacore leads the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, The Holiday Singers, and special guests in your favorite songs and carols of the holiday season. Taking place at Orlando's Festival Park, located in the heart of The Milk District!

You'll also have the chance to take a walk through our Holiday Village. Filled with local food and merchandise vendors, it's the perfect place to do some holiday shopping!

Tickets: General Admission is $10, VIP is $40, and children 2 and under are free.

Ticket links:

3:30 p.m. performance: https://my.orlandophil.org/10609/11869

7:30 p.m. performance: https://my.orlandophil.org/10609/11870

Special Offer: Buy 3 tickets (GA or VIP) and get one free! (Discount will be applied in cart after four tickets have been added and will be shown as a 25% discount on each of the four tickets.)

Symphony Storytime: Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season

Saturday, December 5th 2020 at 10 & 11:30 a.m. | Sunday, December 6th 2020 at 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Outdoors at The Plaza Live

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holly-jolly-sounds-of-the-season/

Program Description

Join members from the brass and percussion families for a musical celebration and capture the spirit of the season! Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra musicians will play their way through holiday classics, from Frosty the Snowman to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The perfect way to celebrate the season with family!

Tickets: General Admission is $10

Ticket links:

December 5 at 10:00 a.m.: https://my.orlandophil.org/11578/11582

December 5 at 11:30 a.m.: https://my.orlandophil.org/11578/11583

December 6 at 11:00 a.m.: https://my.orlandophil.org/11578/11584

December 6 at 12:30 p.m.: https://my.orlandophil.org/11578/11585

Special Offer: Subscribe to the three remaining programs in our 2020-2021 Symphony Storytime Series and save 10%! Click here to purchase: https://bit.ly/YPC3Performances

Holiday Pops Concert in Winter Park

Sunday, December 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. | Central Park in Winter Park, FL

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holiday-pops-winter-park/

Artists

Mauricio Céspedes Rivero, conductor

Program Description

Join the Orlando Philharmonic at the Annual Holiday Pops concert in Central Park Winter Park. Pack a picnic and enjoy the sounds of the season with familiar favorites to delight the entire family. This event is free and open to the public. The concert begins at 5 P.M. Parking is free for this event. Tents and pets are not permitted. Additional Central Park information can be found by clicking here.

Tickets: Free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Please RSVP in advance on the Parks and Recreation Eventbrite page by clicking here.

Holidays at the Plaza: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 1

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. | Outdoors at The Plaza Live

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holidays-at-the-plaza-brandenburg-part-1/

Artists

Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, violin

Alexander Stevens, violin

Annabelle Gardiner, violin

Mauricio Céspedes-Rivero, viola

Peter Dutilly, viola

Ronald Gardiner, cello

Jonathan Stilwell, cello

Colleen Blagov, flute

Claudia White, flute

George Atwell, harpsichord

Program

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Program Description

Experience the spirit of the holidays with the sounds of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra during Holidays at the Plaza! Three music-filled evenings providing a fun, safe, and festive environment to get into the holiday mood. General Admission tickets will get you a spot outdoors on the Plaza front. A VIP ticket will get you a spot at a cocktail table with chairs provided. You won't want to miss these events!

Tickets: General Admission Tickets are $25, VIP Tickets are $40

Ticket Link: https://my.orlandophil.org/11843

Special Offers: Ticket Packages are available to attend all three of the Holidays at the Plaza concerts at a discounted price per ticket. To purchase a General Admission Tickets Package (savings of $15), click here. To purchase a VIP Tickets Package (savings of $20), click here.

Holiday Pops Concert in Apopka

Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. | The Apopka Amphitheater

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holiday-pops-apopka/

Artists

Mauricio Céspedes Rivero, conductor

Program Description

Join the Orlando Philharmonic at the Annual Holiday Pops concert at The Apopka Amphitheater. Pack a picnic and enjoy the sounds of the season with familiar favorites to delight the entire family. This event is free and open to the general public. Gates open at 5 P.M. The concert begins at 6 P.M. Parking is free for this event. Tents and pets are not permitted.

Tickets: This is a free event! Open to the public.

Holidays at the Plaza: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 2

Monday, December 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. | Outdoors at The Plaza Live

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holidays-at-the-plaza-brandenburg-part-2/

Artists

Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, violin

Mauricio Céspedes-Rivero, viola

Peter Dutilly, viola

Colleen Blagov, flute

Claudia White, flute

Jamie Strefeler, oboe

Vincent Kiray, horn

Mark Fischer, horn

Michael Fee, trumpet

Program

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 2

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

J.S. BACH - Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Program Description

Experience the spirit of the holidays with the sounds of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra during Holidays at the Plaza! Three music-filled evenings providing a fun, safe, and festive environment to get into the holiday mood. General Admission tickets will get you a spot outdoors on the Plaza front. A VIP ticket will get you a spot at a cocktail table with chairs provided. You won't want to miss these events!

Tickets: General Admission Tickets are $25, VIP Tickets are $40

Ticket Link: https://my.orlandophil.org/11844

Special Offers: Ticket Packages are available to attend all three of the Holidays at the Plaza concerts at a discounted price per ticket. To purchase a General Admission Tickets Package (savings of $15), click here. To purchase a VIP Tickets Package (savings of $20), click here.

Holidays at the Plaza: Brass and Percussion Extravaganza

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. | Outdoors at The Plaza Live

Event page: https://orlandophil.org/event/holidays-at-the-plaza-brass-and-percussion/

Artists

Lyman Brodie, conductor

OPO Brass & Percussion Musicians

Program Description

Experience the spirit of the holidays with the sounds of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra during Holidays at the Plaza! Three music-filled evenings providing a fun, safe, and festive environment to get into the holiday mood. General Admission tickets will get you a spot outdoors on the Plaza front. A VIP ticket will get you a spot at a cocktail table with chairs provided. You won't want to miss these events!

Tickets: General Admission Tickets are $25, VIP Tickets are $40

Ticket Link: https://my.orlandophil.org/11845

Special Offers: Ticket Packages are available to attend all three of the Holidays at the Plaza concerts at a discounted price per ticket. To purchase a General Admission Tickets Package (savings of $15), click here. To purchase a VIP Tickets Package (savings of $20), click here.

Celebrating its 28th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the 10-concert FAIRWINDS Classics Series and Pops Series, as well as its Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's mission is to enrich and inspire the diverse communities of Central Florida through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth, and families annually through its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in Steinmetz Hall when it opens. Learn more at OrlandoPhil.org.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You