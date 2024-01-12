​​​​​​​The Bobbie Olsen Series On The Waxlax Stage Presents MORNING AFTER GRACE At Riverside Theatre

Part of the Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage, Morning After Grace performs at Riverside Theatre from January 30 – February 18, 2024. 

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the heart-warming and often hilarious new comedy by Carey Crim, Morning After Grace. Part of the Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage, Morning After Grace performs at Riverside Theatre from January 30 – February 18, 2024. 

Set in a Florida retirement community, Angus finds himself with a new set of problems after his wife, Grace, unexpectedly dies. He's reeling, not only by her loss, but by the fact she was having an affair.   While he finds comfort in the arms of someone he just met, she, in turn, helps him come to terms with his suspicions and insecurities. And, when a neighbor friend of Grace arrives, Angus comes to outrageous and hilarious conclusions. 

“Author Carey Crim writes plays that we can all relate to,” said Director Chris Clavelli.  “Her characters interest us and make us want to spend an evening with them.  While the play has serious moments, it's also very funny.  We laugh with her characters because we have all been there.  We have made fools of ourselves for love, and made big mistakes along the way.”

Riverside Theatre's production of Morning After Grace is directed by Chris Clavelli and stars Cynthia Babak (Abigail), Tony Campisi (Angus) and Evander Duck, Jr. (Ollie). 

The production team includes: Emily Luongo (Scenic Design), Anna Hillbery (Costume Design), William Gibbons-Brown (Lighting Design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Design), with Audrey M. Brown (Production Stage Manager), and Sarah Nicholson (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team. 

Morning After Grace is part of the Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage. Performances run from  January 30 – February 18, 2024.Tickets are $65. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at Click Here

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.  

Performance Schedule:

January 30, 31, February 1, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 @ 7:30pm

January 31,  February 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 17 & 18 @ 2pm

February 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 8pm




Recommended For You